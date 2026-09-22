US Fed officials issue hawkish remarks in quick succession, silver prices consolidate mildly with improved trading [SMM Daily Review]

Today, SMM's 10:00 am price for the SGE Ag (T+D) was 16,129 yuan/kg, with premiums quoted in the range of TD-5 to +10 yuan/kg and a weighted average price of 2.29 yuan/kg.

On the macro front, Fed officials made hawkish remarks yesterday: Musalem said "further rate hikes may be needed to curb inflation" and "better to hike now than later"; Goolsbee said clear action to hike rates is needed if inflation does not pull back. However, as the rate hike news was gradually digested, precious metals began a slow uptrend this week, with overall macro conditions offering little additional guidance for the market.

In the spot market, morning quotes in Shanghai were concentrated at a discount of 28-22 yuan/kg against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract, with the SHFE-SGE T+D basis at 30 yuan/kg. Overall quote differences were relatively small today. Pre-National Day stockpiling by downstream buyers stimulated some consumption, and silver's consolidation gave the market some confidence. Transactions were moderate today, with transaction prices leaning toward parity.

Overall, rate hike sentiment has been gradually digested this week. The Fed continued its hawkish stance, but the market lacked new macro direction. Today's premium quote against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract was a discount of 30 to 20 yuan/kg, with transactions concentrated in the SGE Ag (T+D) parity to slight premium range.