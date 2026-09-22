logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Green Hydrogen Project Tracker—Shanghai Qingrui Technology Wins the Bid for Datang Research Institute North China Branch’s 10 Nm³ PEM Electrolysis Cell Procurement Project

Published: Sep 22, 2026 10:15 (GMT+8)

Recently, Shanghai Qingrui Technology Co., Ltd. successfully won the bid for the 10 Nm³ PEM electrolysis hydrogen production system material procurement project of the North China Electric Power Test and Research Institute under China Datang Corporation Science and Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., with project procurement number: P-XJ-26-00017421.

The winning bid item is a DQ-10/3.2 model PEM electrolyzer, quantity 1 set, with a transaction amount of 1,695,758 yuan. As the core equipment of PEM electrolysis hydrogen production, this electrolyzer can achieve a hydrogen production capacity of 10 Nm³ per hour, meeting the demand for stable and efficient green hydrogen production in scientific research and testing scenarios, and will assist Datang North China Institute in carrying out PEM electrolysis hydrogen production technology verification, system performance testing, and other related scientific research work.

PEM electrolysis hydrogen production technology offers advantages such as fast response speed, high hydrogen purity, and adaptability to fluctuating renewable energy operating conditions, making it a key development route in the current green hydrogen industry. Shanghai Qingrui's successful bid this time marks that the company's PEM electrolyzer products have gained recognition from the scientific research platform of a large energy central state-owned enterprise, further validating the technical reliability and deployment capability of its self-developed PEM electrolysis equipment.

In the future, Shanghai Qingrui Technology will continue to iterate its core PEM electrolysis technologies, promote the serialized development of electrolyzer products, serve the hydrogen production testing and demonstration projects of energy central state-owned enterprises and scientific research institutes, and contribute to the high-quality development of China's green hydrogen industry chain.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation
5 hours ago
China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation
Read More
China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation
China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation
5 hours ago
Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics
5 hours ago
Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics
Read More
Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics
Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics
5 hours ago
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shandong launches application for typical scenarios of green energy application in the industrial sector, with hydrogen energy included as a key direction for industrial green micro power grids
5 hours ago
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shandong launches application for typical scenarios of green energy application in the industrial sector, with hydrogen energy included as a key direction for industrial green micro power grids
Read More
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shandong launches application for typical scenarios of green energy application in the industrial sector, with hydrogen energy included as a key direction for industrial green micro power grids
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shandong launches application for typical scenarios of green energy application in the industrial sector, with hydrogen energy included as a key direction for industrial green micro power grids
5 hours ago
Related News
news
China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation
Sep 22, 2026 10:03 (GMT+8)
news
Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics
Sep 22, 2026 10:02 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shandong launches application for typical scenarios of green energy application in the industrial sector, with hydrogen energy included as a key direction for industrial green micro power grids
Sep 22, 2026 10:00 (GMT+8)
news
Wangcang County Investment Field Trip Team Visits Inner Mongolia to Connect with Junlu Hydrogen Energy and Discuss Green Hydrogen Industry Cooperation
Sep 21, 2026 16:10 (GMT+8)