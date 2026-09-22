Green Hydrogen Project Tracker—Shanghai Qingrui Technology Wins the Bid for Datang Research Institute North China Branch’s 10 Nm³ PEM Electrolysis Cell Procurement Project

Recently, Shanghai Qingrui Technology Co., Ltd. successfully won the bid for the 10 Nm³ PEM electrolysis hydrogen production system material procurement project of the North China Electric Power Test and Research Institute under China Datang Corporation Science and Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., with project procurement number: P-XJ-26-00017421.

The winning bid item is a DQ-10/3.2 model PEM electrolyzer, quantity 1 set, with a transaction amount of 1,695,758 yuan. As the core equipment of PEM electrolysis hydrogen production, this electrolyzer can achieve a hydrogen production capacity of 10 Nm³ per hour, meeting the demand for stable and efficient green hydrogen production in scientific research and testing scenarios, and will assist Datang North China Institute in carrying out PEM electrolysis hydrogen production technology verification, system performance testing, and other related scientific research work.

PEM electrolysis hydrogen production technology offers advantages such as fast response speed, high hydrogen purity, and adaptability to fluctuating renewable energy operating conditions, making it a key development route in the current green hydrogen industry. Shanghai Qingrui's successful bid this time marks that the company's PEM electrolyzer products have gained recognition from the scientific research platform of a large energy central state-owned enterprise, further validating the technical reliability and deployment capability of its self-developed PEM electrolysis equipment.

In the future, Shanghai Qingrui Technology will continue to iterate its core PEM electrolysis technologies, promote the serialized development of electrolyzer products, serve the hydrogen production testing and demonstration projects of energy central state-owned enterprises and scientific research institutes, and contribute to the high-quality development of China's green hydrogen industry chain.