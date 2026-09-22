[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]

The General Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government issued the Several Measures for Promoting Stable Economic Improvement in Hubei Province by Combining Short-Term and Long-Term Approaches in Q3 and Q4, which proposes to step up efforts to advance the construction of the "six networks." A project reserve pool and an annual list of major projects will be established, and preliminary work funds from provincial budget investment will be allocated to support the advancement of major projects. Support will be given to localities in actively exploring the "integrated plant-network and comprehensive water supply and drainage management" model as well as franchise operation models, and various enterprises will be encouraged to participate in the "investment, construction, management, and operation" of urban underground pipeline networks. Reforms to assetize state-owned water resources and water projects will be deepened, and the modern green water economy will be cultivated and expanded. "Computing power vouchers" will be issued, subsidy ratios will be raised, and service models such as models and tokens will be included in the scope of subsidies, so as to effectively lower the threshold for small and medium-sized enterprises and science and innovation teams to access computing power. Support will be given to market entities and industrial parks with green electricity consumption demand, such as newly built load centers and export-oriented enterprises, in utilizing surrounding new energy resources to carry out direct green electricity connections.