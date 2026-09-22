[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
Google has launched a new laptop product line called Googlebook, with a starting price of $899, marking the company's entry into the high-end laptop market, targeting users including Android phone users and programmers. The company hopes that through this product, its Gemini AI assistant will become a core part of the laptop user experience. The company is attempting to build a laptop ecosystem aimed at high-end Android phone users, similar to the collaborative experience between Apple's MacBook and iPhone, with the goal of establishing a more tightly integrated device ecosystem. The low-end price of the Googlebook is lower than the MacBook Air, which starts at $1,299, but Google stated that the product is not intended to replace Chromebooks, nor is it a general-purpose laptop for all users.