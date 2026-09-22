[SMM Cobalt-Lithium Morning Meeting Summary] ### Raw Material Prices Consolidate, Industry Chain Diverges, Pre-Holiday Wait-and-See Sentiment Intensifies



Lithium ore:

The lithium ore market consolidated overall this week, with ore prices remaining relatively stronger than lithium carbonate. Currently, there is no significant spot selling pressure on the mining side. Australian mainstream mines have a high proportion of long-term contracts and formula pricing, and the willingness to hold prices firm remains strong. Some traders also lack the motivation to proactively cut prices and sell after prices pulled back. Meanwhile, lithium chemical price fluctuations continue to squeeze smelting margins for externally purchased ore, and lithium chemical plants still focus on restocking to meet rigid production needs, with limited acceptance of high-priced ore. The profit tug-of-war between ore and lithium chemicals remains the core driver of short-term price movements. On the supply side, overseas project production and shipments are generally in a recovery process, and incremental African resources are gradually entering the Chinese market, but project ramp-ups, transportation, and shipping schedules still cause fluctuations in actual arrival pace. Domestically, expectations for lepidolite supply recovery in Jiangxi are strengthening, but new production release still needs time. Overall, short-term lithium ore supply is improving marginally but has not yet become significantly ample. Ore prices are expected to continue consolidating in line with lithium carbonate. If lithium chemical prices continue to weaken while ore prices remain resilient, further compression of smelting margins may increase resistance from lithium chemical plants to high-priced ore, and pressure for ore prices to converge back toward lithium chemical prices will gradually rise.



Lithium carbonate:

At the start of this week, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices continued to edge up from the previous trading day.The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened lower today at 126,000 yuan/mt, briefly dipped to 125,400 yuan/mt after the open, then bulls continued to enter the market, and prices drifted higher along the average price line. Around midday, bulls pushed again, and prices shot up quickly to the day's high of 133,700 yuan/mt. In the afternoon, prices moved sideways at high levels, fluctuating repeatedly around 132,000 yuan/mt, pulled back slightly near the close, and ultimately settled up 3.14% at 132,500 yuan/mt, with open interest up 717 lots. In the spot market, downstream players continued to buy the dip to stockpile. As prices drifted higher, some material plants adopted a cautious wait-and-see stance, and purchase willingness weakened slightly. Upstream lithium chemical plants continued to hold prices firm and hold back from selling spot orders. Overall, market inquiries and actual transaction pace slowed down.



Lithium hydroxide:

Today, spot lithium hydroxide prices edged up 1,000 yuan/mt MoM.Lithium market sentiment has fluctuated recently, and the market recovered slightly today. From daily quotes, lithium chemical plants still have a strong willingness to hold prices firm, with quotes mostly concentrated at 130,000 yuan/mt and above. Some traders quoted at discounts of 8,000–13,000 yuan/mt, but transactions were scarce. On the demand side, a few material plants made small purchases at the start of the week, with transaction prices mostly at 125,000–137,000 yuan/mt. In addition, driven by price changes, some traders also made inquiries at the start of the week, but actual transactions were limited due to their low acceptable price levels. Overall, lithium hydroxide prices will continue to consolidate at lows.



Refined cobalt:

At the beginning of this week, the refined cobalt market remained stable. Trader quoted spot-futures price spreads held steady at premiums of 1,000-13,000 yuan/mt, mainstream smelter Ex-works prices stayed at 285,000 yuan/mt, and downstream demand showed no significant change, with just-in-time procurement maintained. Pulsed purchasing volume can only bring staged rebounds and is unlikely to reverse the underlying weak demand; until cobalt salt prices stop falling and downstream players form sustained restocking, refined cobalt prices do not yet have the conditions to break out of low-level consolidation.



Intermediate products:

At the beginning of this week, trading in the cobalt intermediate product market remained sluggish. Miners rarely conducted tenders, and market quotes continued to be absent; downstream enterprises also showed limited interest in inquiries and purchases. The market lacked both price guidance and transaction confirmation, with an overall strong wait-and-see sentiment. Notably, as time passes, sales pressure on miners is gradually building, and the sustainability of their firm price stance is facing a test. Against the backdrop of continued weakness in other cobalt product prices, the intermediate product price center may slowly shift downward with the market, and the resolution of the market impasse still depends on marginal changes in miners' selling strategies.



Cobalt salts (cobalt sulphate and cobalt chloride):

At the beginning of this week, cobalt sulphate prices briefly stabilized, but the overall trend remained weak. The starting point of this round of declines was on the demand side: downstream purchasing remained persistently weak, and smelters could only keep lowering their quotes to achieve shipments. This week, although most enterprises still maintained cobalt sulphate quotes above 60,000 yuan/mt, actual transactions were very difficult, with some recyclers offering low-priced cargoes at 57,000-58,000 yuan/mt. The price decline pushed the smelting segment into losses, weakening enterprises' willingness to purchase raw materials, and raw material prices were forced to follow suit: although there were no confirmed MHP cobalt payables transactions during the week, downstream indicative bids had fallen to around 55% of the cobalt payables, and if deals were concluded at this level, the spot production cost of cobalt sulphate would drop to just over 50,000 yuan/mt; on the recycling side, LCO battery black mass payables had fallen below 70, corresponding to a spot cost of only 52,000-54,000 yuan/mt for cobalt sulphate. The further weakening of cost support, in turn, opened up new room for smelters to cut prices and move cargoes. Before substantive improvement appears on the demand side, the cycle of "price cuts—losses—raw material squeezing—cost declines—further price cuts" is expected to continue dominating the direction of the cobalt sulphate market.

This week, cobalt chloride prices edged down, and market transactions remained sluggish, with trading dominated by offers and very few actual deals concluded. With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approaching, upstream and downstream players along the industry chain are gradually entering the pre-holiday wrap-up phase, further reducing market activity. Supply side, smelter inventory remained high, destocking was still the main theme, but shipments progressed slowly amid sparse transactions. Demand side, downstream Co3O4 enterprises generally had no intention to restock before the holiday, with most planning to postpone stockpiling until after the National Day holiday, leaving pre-holiday procurement essentially at a standstill. From a timing perspective, September was already more than halfway through, and the "September peak season" clearly fell short of expectations, with market expectations for current-month demand on the weak side. Overall, cobalt chloride prices are expected to remain in the doldrums in the short term, and a substantive improvement on the demand side may have to wait until November.



Cobalt salts (Co3O4):

This week, Co3O4 prices edged down, market transactions were sluggish, spot buyouts rarely resulted in actual deals, and current transactions were mostly conducted under tolling arrangements. Supply side, producers maintained low operating rates and had no intention to raise utilization amid absent pre-holiday demand. Demand side, LCO cathode plants showed weak willingness to stockpile before the holiday, with procurement mostly wait-and-see. From a production pace perspective, October was affected by the National Day long holiday, and combined with a post-holiday production resumption ramp-up period of about two weeks, actual effective production time for the month was significantly compressed, making it difficult for concentrated procurement demand to take shape. Overall, Co3O4 prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term, with market attention gradually shifting to demand realization in November.



Nickel sulphate:

On September 21, the SMM battery-grade nickel sulphate average price edged down slightly.

Cost side, after the US Fed's rate hike landed, the market had yet to find a new main theme, nickel prices continued to consolidate, and spot production costs for nickel sulphate held steady; supply side, some producers held elevated inventory levels and sought production cuts to destock, with overall supply edging down slightly; demand side, approaching the holiday, some downstream enterprises suspended spot purchases and continued to rely mainly on long-term contract supply, showing relatively low acceptance of nickel salt prices. Today, the Willingness to Sell Sentiment Factor for upstream nickel salt smelters was 2.1, the procurement sentiment factor for downstream precursor plants was 2.1, and the sentiment factor for integrated enterprises was 2.2 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Looking ahead, transportation was hindered during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day period, and the spot order market is expected to remain subdued in the short term, with nickel sulphate prices under overall pressure.



Ternary cathode precursor:

At the start of the week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate and nickel sulphate prices declining today, while cobalt sulphate prices held steady.

On discounts, for October and Q4 orders, some producers still intended to hold prices firm given the higher cost of sulphate raw materials earlier. On long-term contracts, some producers had already agreed on annual contracts at the beginning of the year, and most producers had not yet raised their coefficients; for quarterly orders, downstream acceptance of coefficient increases was also weak. Except for some top-tier producers with a degree of pricing power, most producers are expected to remain broadly stable with Q3. In terms of spot orders, given the relatively weak performance of nickel and cobalt salt prices recently, coupled with sluggish downstream demand for some producers, October order coefficients are expected to decline.

On the production side, top-tier producers continued to see strong export orders this month, with production schedules at relatively high levels. However, some domestic top-tier producers saw their stockpiling willingness decline and operating rates fall due to end-use demand falling short of expectations and high prices of key raw materials. Overall, production schedules trended downward this month.

Looking ahead, sulphate prices have yet to show a clear rebound, and future new order prices will depend on actual downstream demand in Q4.



Ternary cathode material:

At the start of this week, the decline in ternary cathode material prices slowed. From the raw material side, nickel sulphate prices weakened slightly, cobalt sulphate prices stabilised after falling, and lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide prices extended their rebound with a modest recovery from lows, helping ternary cathode material prices to stabilise overall. In terms of transactions, with the National Day holiday approaching, some producers completed order signing and stockpiling in the previous two weeks and are currently in the delivery stage. There was no new order signing demand this week, and market sentiment turned mediocre. On the demand side, the EV market continued the sluggish sentiment seen since the beginning of the month, with end-use demand weakening further and no signs of a rebound. Cathode plants mainly drew down inventory this month, while demand in the consumer market was also relatively mediocre.



LFP:

This week, LFP prices fell by about 2,200 yuan/mt, mainly dragged down by the decline in lithium carbonate. The market overall remained stable and held up well, with little change in downstream demand. Production in the cathode material industry continued to show a growth trend. Although some enterprises saw MoM declines in orders, this was mainly due to changes in battery cell enterprises' procurement strategies and supplier structure adjustments, which shifted some orders from top-tier players to other mid-sized enterprises, rather than indicating a significant drop in orders. On the supply side, production enthusiasm remained high, enterprises' production schedules were relatively stable, and weekly production continued to rise. With orders being released steadily and capacity at some enterprises relatively tight, cathode material enterprises' inventories remained in decline, and industry inventory continued to destock. Overall, supply and demand in the market remained active, and the LFP market is expected to maintain a stable-to-positive trend in the short term.



Iron phosphate:

This week, the SMM iron phosphate market operated steadily overall, with market prices remaining basically stable. Price negotiations between upstream and downstream enterprises have largely concluded, and newly signed order prices still showed a further upward trend compared with last month. Against the backdrop of tight supply and demand, upstream enterprises still have the intention to raise prices, but the magnitude of price increases has narrowed compared with the earlier period, and the pace of hikes has gradually slowed. Meanwhile, prices of raw materials such as phosphoric acid and industrial-grade MAP continued to pull back, and downstream enterprises showed low acceptance of further price increases, with sellers and buyers still holding divergent views. However, downstream enterprises currently have relatively limited bargaining power, so iron phosphate prices extended their slight upward trend this month.



LCO:

This week, China's LCO market prices weakened overall. The traditional "September peak season" boost failed to materialise, and fundamentals remained under pressure.The cost side was the core drag, as upstream Co3O4 prices moved lower, directly eroding cost support for LCO and pulling product prices down accordingly. On the supply side, China's cathode producers maintained a cautious produce-based-on-sales strategy, with overall industry output seeing relatively small fluctuations and market supply remaining stable, with no notable supply-demand mismatch pressure. The demand side showed clear weakness, as the peak season boost fell well short of market expectations. Downstream end-use markets showed low willingness to stockpile, maintaining only a need-based purchasing pattern throughout, with end-use demand lacking effective upward momentum. The pace of inventory digestion across the industry chain remained slow overall, and the supply-demand pattern stayed weak without substantive improvement. Although downstream players have not actively pushed for lower prices, this could not offset the dual bearish impact of falling costs and weak demand. Overall, the near-term LCO market has clearly set a weak tone, with prices showing a clear downward consolidation trend. Going forward, attention should focus on downstream end-use stockpiling progress in late September. If end-use demand remains sluggish and the peak season continues to disappoint, LCO market prices still face the risk of further weakening.



Anode:

This week, artificial graphite anode prices remained stable.Cost support was firm, with raw material prices of petroleum coke and needle coke edging up, and graphitisation tolling fees stabilising at highs after several rounds of increases earlier. The supply-demand balance remained tight. With the "September peak season" arriving, anode production schedules rose steadily, but destocking continued to advance. However, battery cell manufacturers continued to push for lower prices through a "volume-for-price" strategy, which to some extent capped the upside for artificial graphite prices. Natural graphite remained in the doldrums, with end-use demand still showing no notable growth, while prices hovered near cost levels for an extended period, leaving buyers and sellers in a stalemate.

Looking ahead, for artificial graphite, cost support is expected to remain relatively solid, and end-use demand will continue to be released. Artificial graphite prices are expected to retain upward momentum, but under the impact of consumption tax policy, some end-use demand has already been pulled forward, so the upside is expected to be limited. Natural graphite is unlikely to see a reversal in the near term and is expected to consolidate at lows.



Separator:

This week, separator prices edged up.According to data, quotes for 7μm+2μm wet-process coated separator were 1.143-1.35 yuan/m², with an average price of 1.247 yuan/m², up 0.004 yuan/m² WoW; quotes for 9μm+3μm wet-process coated separator were 1.14-1.3 yuan/m², with an average price of 1.22 yuan/m², up about 0.0075 yuan/m² WoW. Two details are worth noting. First, the increase was not large, but it was achieved through an "overall upward shift of the range" - the lower end of the 7μm+2μm range rose by 0.003 yuan/m² and the upper end by 0.005 yuan/m², while the lower end of the 9μm+3μm range rose by 0.005 yuan/m² and the upper end by 0.01 yuan/m², with both ends moving up simultaneously. This indicates that the price increase is being gradually confirmed in transactions rather than being a probe by a few high quotes. Second, the increase for 9μm+3μm was larger than that for 7μm+2μm, reflecting that ESS demand is boosting 9μm products. The upward momentum still came from supply and demand. Separator production growth remained below end-use production schedule growth for consecutive periods, and the gap has not narrowed. On the demand side, there was also a structural change: as capacity for large battery cells came online, battery cell manufacturers accelerated the shift from 7μm to 5μm. 5μm has higher requirements for production line yield and equipment, so effective supply is actually tighter than nominal capacity.





Electrolyte

This week, electrolyte market prices remained stable.On the cost side, LiPF6 prices were stable this week. Producers still had some willingness to raise prices based on expectations of subsequent demand growth and relatively limited new production. However, raw material lithium carbonate prices fell notably recently, weakening cost support, and electrolyte enterprises faced difficulty passing costs downstream, making rapid price increases hard to implement. Near-term prices were largely stable. Additive VC prices remained firm at highs. Although previously suspended producers resumed production, the impact on overall supply was relatively small, and the tight supply-demand situation persisted, with prices fluctuating at highs. Solvent prices rose further. Affected by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, upstream material prices such as propylene oxide continued to rise, and cost pressure drove solvent prices higher. Overall, some electrolyte raw materials rose this week, but price transmission takes time, and cost changes have yet to be digested, so electrolyte prices remained stable. Looking ahead, driven by the traditional "September-October peak season", downstream demand is expected to grow to some extent, boosting demand for electrolyte and its raw materials, supporting raw material prices, and gradually transmitting to electrolyte prices.



Sodium-ion battery:

September production orders were relatively sufficient, and combined with the traditional peak season pattern, October order volumes are likely to continue rising MoM.In terms of demand structure, overseas residential ESS shipments remained the mainstay, with low-voltage series-connected BTM energy storage specifications dominating; utility-scale energy storage demand was relatively limited, with specifications mismatched against project requirements, and cycle life verification for new specifications has not been fully completed. Inventory showed clear divergence: top-tier players stockpiled moderately with turnover of about one month or more to ensure urgent order delivery, while most peers had insufficient orders and switched idle production lines to lithium batteries to maintain cash flow. Low-priced B-grade battery cells also flowed into the distribution channel, creating hidden disruption to market prices. The industry overall showed a pattern of "top-tier players with orders, mid-tier players idle".



Recycling:

On the raw material side, lithium carbonate prices accelerated downward after breaking below the 140,000 yuan/mt mark this week, nickel sulphate prices extended their weak trend with a slight decline, and cobalt sulphate prices continued to fall.Today, by raw material type for ternary, LCO and LFP materials, on the LFP hydrometallurgy side: taking LFP electrode black mass as an example, current LFP electrode black mass prices were 6,050-6,500 yuan per % lithium, down another 300 yuan per % lithium WoW, following the lithium carbonate pullback - lithium prices briefly dipped to a low of 128,000 yuan/mt this week before rebounding slightly today. Inquiry activity for black mass remained low, with the market mainly in a wait-and-see mode. Currently, LFP battery black mass prices were 5,250-5,700 yuan per % lithium, with the price spread versus electrode black mass maintained at a high level of around 800 yuan per % lithium. On the ternary and LCO side, nickel and cobalt payables for ternary electrode black mass were around 74-75.5%, down another 0.5 percentage points WoW. Some high-nickel 8-series and 9-series ternary electrode black mass transactions were still at around 76-77%, but room for negotiation widened. Cobalt and lithium payables for LCO electrode black mass were 70-73%, and cobalt and lithium payables for LCO battery black mass were 67-70%, down about 2 percentage points cumulatively this week. Currently, secondary cobalt sulphate prices fell by about 3,000 yuan/mt this week, and downstream LCO hydrometallurgy enterprises remained very cautious in purchasing, with sluggish market transactions. Current prices have remained below the ternary side.



Downstream and end-use:

This week, overseas battery cabins moved further into negotiations for next year's projects, with Europe delivering in the form of large battery cells.Because the corresponding system prices for large battery cells are expected to be 5%-10% lower than conventional 5MWh solutions, some enterprises are actually showing a downward price trend. On September 17, the Weichang Deyu grid-side standalone ESS comprehensive demonstration project announced candidate winners for the procurement of 297MW/1188MWh LFP battery ESS equipment. Details are as follows: First candidate: Tianjin Ruiyuan Electric Co., Ltd., equivalent unit price: 0.5215 yuan/Wh; Second candidate: Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., equivalent unit price: 0.5111 yuan/Wh; Third candidate: Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd., equivalent unit price: 0.52 yuan/Wh.





News:

[GFEX adjusts price limit ranges and trading margin standards for relevant futures contracts]GFEX announced that, after study, the exchange will make the following adjustments to price limit ranges and trading margin standards for various futures contracts before and after the 2026 National Day holiday: Effective from settlement on September 29, 2026 (Tuesday), 1. The price limit range for silicon metal futures contracts will be adjusted to 10%, speculative trading margin standard to 12%, and hedging trading margin standard to 11%; 2. The price limit range for polysilicon futures contracts will be adjusted to 11%, speculative trading margin standard to 15%, and hedging trading margin standard to 15%; 3. The price limit range for lithium carbonate futures contracts will be adjusted to 15%, speculative trading margin standard to 17%, and hedging trading margin standard to 16%; 4. The price limit range for platinum and palladium futures contracts will be adjusted to 16%, and speculative and hedging trading margin standards will be adjusted to 18%.

[Lanjing New Energy's new-type cylindrical battery project signed and launched in Wuxi]According to Wuxi Release, on September 20, the Lanjing New Energy new-type cylindrical battery project with a total investment of 5.5 billion yuan was signed and launched in Wuxi. Lanjing New Energy is one of the earliest enterprises in China to achieve mass production of all-tab large cylindrical batteries. This time, the company signed with Yixing to implement the Lanjing New Energy new-type cylindrical battery project, which will better drive coordinated and clustered development of upstream and downstream industry chain segments including anode and cathode materials, separators, electrolytes, battery structural components, battery cell equipment and PACK integration. (Jin10 Data)

[CAAM: In August 2026, Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.853 million units, up 5.6% MoM]According to CAAM statistical analysis, in August 2026, Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.853 million units, up 5.6% MoM and up 4.9% YoY, accounting for 77.8% of total passenger vehicle sales, with market share up 8.2 percentage points YoY. From January to August 2026, Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales totalled 12.747 million units, up 0.8% YoY, accounting for 73.4% of total passenger vehicle sales, with market share up 4.6 percentage points YoY. (Jin10 Data)

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Lin Ziya 86-2151666902

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhou Zhicheng 021-51666711

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868