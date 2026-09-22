logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Aug Rare Earth Ore Imports Down 42% MoM, Thorium Ore Imports Up 67% MoM [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 09:39 (GMT+8)
[SMM Analysis: August Rare Earth Ore Imports Down 42% MoM, Thorium Ore Imports Up 67% MoM Against the Trend] According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's rare earth ore imports were 1,034 mt, down 42% MoM from 1,787 mt in July, but up 3,127% YoY from 32 mt in the same period last year. Thorium ore and concentrates imports were 2,793 mt, up 67% MoM from 1,668 mt in July, and down 3% from 2,882 mt in the same period last year. On a cumulative basis, rare earth ore imports in January-August 2026 totaled 8,469 mt, down 64% from the same period in 2025. Thorium ore and concentrates imports totaled 41,486 mt, basically flat YoY.

SMM, September 22: According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's rare earth metal ore imports stood at 1,034 mt, down 42% MoM from 1,787 mt in July, but up 3,127% YoY from 32 mt in the same period last year. Thorium ore and concentrates imports came in at 2,793 mt, up 67% MoM from 1,668 mt in July, and edging down 3% from 2,882 mt in the same period last year. On a cumulative basis, China's rare earth metal ore imports totaled 8,469 mt in January-August 2026, down 64% from the same period in 2025. Thorium ore and concentrates imports totaled 41,486 mt, basically flat YoY.

Looking at the monthly trend, rare earth metal ore imports fluctuated notably during the year: February saw only 377 mt, the low point of the year, while April rose to a high of 1,863 mt. After shooting up again to 1,787 mt in July, August pulled back to 1,034 mt. Thorium ore and concentrates saw even sharper monthly fluctuations: January reached 9,824 mt and June further climbed to 11,625 mt, forming two arrival peaks during the year, while July plunged to 1,668 mt, the low point of the year, before rebounding to 2,793 mt in August.

In August, the import trends of the two rare earth ore categories diverged notably. Although rare earth metal ore posted a sharp YoY increase for the single month, this was mainly due to the extremely low base in the same period last year (only 32 mt). Its cumulative imports in January-August were still down 64% YoY, reflecting that the overall import scale of this ore category remains in a contraction channel. In contrast, thorium ore and concentrates maintained a relatively stable procurement pace, with cumulative January-August imports basically flat YoY. Cumulative imports reached 41,486 mt, about 4.9 times that of rare earth metal ore, making it the mainstay category of rare earth ore imports at present.

Both ore categories saw sharp monthly fluctuations, especially thorium ore and concentrates, which experienced concentrated arrivals in January and June and a sharp pullback in July. This was related to the shipping pace of overseas mines, vessel scheduling, and the procurement pace of domestic smelters.

Looking ahead, as the operating rate of domestic rare earth smelting and separation stays high, demand for raw materials continues to be released, and rare earth ore import demand is expected to remain at a certain scale. Rare earth metal ore imports are unlikely to reverse the trend of continued YoY decline in cumulative terms. Thorium ore and concentrates, as the current mainstay of imports, are likely to continue showing irregular monthly arrival fluctuations. Overall, the supply landscape of rare earth ore outside China, changes in the international trade environment, and domestic rare earth industry policies remain the key variables affecting rare earth ore imports.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
1 hour ago
Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Read More
Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices diverge, with Pr-Nd rising continuously while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums] Overall, today's rare earth market showed a divergent pattern of "Pr-Nd prices raised while medium-heavy rare earth prices remained in the doldrums." In terms of transactions, the higher quotes did not simultaneously ignite buying interest. Downstream magnetic material enterprises remained largely in a wait-and-see mood, mainly purchasing on a rigid demand basis, and the actual negotiation center between buyers and sellers still had a gap. In the short term, although downstream magnetic material enterprises' rigid stocking demand emerged as the holiday approaches, their capacity to accept high-priced metals is limited, and Pr-Nd product prices may move sideways in a narrow range.
1 hour ago
Dominican Republic Advances Rare Earth Project, Aims to Announce Reserves by 2027
3 hours ago
Dominican Republic Advances Rare Earth Project, Aims to Announce Reserves by 2027
Read More
Dominican Republic Advances Rare Earth Project, Aims to Announce Reserves by 2027
Dominican Republic Advances Rare Earth Project, Aims to Announce Reserves by 2027
The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that the country has compiled more than 5,000 sample analysis results from the rare earth project, making it possible to determine the project's resource estimate in November this year. The ministry plans to announce the project's first reserves in H1 2027 once the required technical and economic feasibility studies, including metallurgical, economic, environmental, and logistics studies, are completed. Dominican Minister of Energy and Mines Joel Santos announced the results and also commended the Cooperation Framework signed between the Dominican Republic and the US. The framework aims to secure the supply of critical minerals such as rare earths, a strategic step to consolidate bilateral relations and attract investment.
3 hours ago
Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process
3 hours ago
Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process
Read More
Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process
Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process
Nasdaq-listed enterprise Critical Metals announced that its patent-pending process can dissolve more than 99% of the minerals in eudialyte concentrates from the Tanbreez project in Greenland and recover 19 ultra-high-purity rare earth and critical metal products. Eudialyte is a rare red or pink silicate ore and a major industrial source of zirconium, hafnium, and heavy rare earth elements. Tanbreez, located at Killavaat Alannguat in southern Greenland, is regarded as one of the largest undeveloped heavy rare earth assets outside China. The company plans to build a proposed refinery in Romania with an annual output value of $2.2 billion, using this patented process. Under current terms, the proposed Romanian refinery is expected to receive 50% of total concentrates production, with a designed annual processing capacity of 100,000 mt of eudialyte concentrates, producing approximately 27,943 mt of rare earth and critical metal products per year (in forms such as chloride salts) based on the current model. Current preliminary capital expenditure is estimated at $1.85 billion, with annual revenue of approximately $2.2 billion (before deducting operating costs, taxes, and capital recovery), and a payback period of about two years.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 22, 2026 14:02 (GMT+8)
news
Dominican Republic Advances Rare Earth Project, Aims to Announce Reserves by 2027
Sep 22, 2026 12:19 (GMT+8)
news
Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process
Sep 22, 2026 12:18 (GMT+8)
news
Brazil Enacts Critical Minerals Law, Declaring Economic Independence
Sep 22, 2026 12:16 (GMT+8)