[SMM PV News] The only one in the province! Project led by UtmoLight selected for Jiangsu Province's proposed innovation consortium list

Recently, the Department of Science and Technology of Jiangsu Province announced the proposed list of Jiangsu Provincial Innovation Consortia to be established in 2026. A total of 18 consortia are planned for establishment across the province. Among them, the "Jiangsu Provincial Innovation Consortium for Large-Area High-Efficiency Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells and Equipment Technology," led by UtmoLight, was successfully selected, making it the only selected entity in the PV sector in the province.