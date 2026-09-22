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Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System

Published: Sep 22, 2026 08:33 (GMT+8)
Envision Energy announced on September 21 that it had successfully energized a 25 MW/125 MWh LFP battery system at OCP Green Energy’s Benguerir mining site in Morocco. The system is undergoing testing before commercial operation and will shift surplus daytime solar power to peak-demand hours. It is designed to reduce the site’s peak-hour electricity bill by approximately 25%.

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