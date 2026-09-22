[Li-ion: Keda to invest RMB 4.5bn in 500kt/yr graphite anode project in Inner Mongolia]

Keda Industrial said on Sep 22 that its subsidiary Fujian Keda New Energy plans to sign an investment agreement with the Tumed Right Banner government to build a 500,000 t/yr integrated graphite anode project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, with investment of about RMB 4.5 billion, plus a joint R&D center and a planned northern headquarters. The company now has about 150,000 t/yr of integrated artificial graphite capacity, set to reach 180,000 t/yr after 2026 upgrades, and the expansion aims to secure scale and top-tier customers, funded partly via bank loans.