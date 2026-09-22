South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the domestic battery industry announced a joint technology roadmap on September 22 to diversify beyond high-nickel NCM batteries into sodium-ion, all-solid-state and LFP technologies.

The government will concentrate R&D support on sodium-ion commercialization and all-solid-state batteries for robots, drones and urban air mobility, while establishing joint research among the three major cell manufacturers and collaboration between material and cell companies.

Private companies agreed to invest approximately KRW 8 trillion in R&D and manufacturing facilities by 2030, while the government plans to introduce production tax credits and develop standards for next-generation batteries.