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India Eases Environmental Rules for Mining Overburden, Rejects Utilization and Sale

Published: Sep 21, 2026 20:24 (GMT+8)
Source: hindustantimes.com
India has eased environmental approval requirements for the utilisation of mining overburden, rejects and sub-grade minerals, a move that could improve resource recovery and reduce regulatory delays for miners.

India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has eased environmental clearance requirements for miners seeking to utilise or sell overburden, rejects and sub-grade minerals, allowing them to apply for an amendment to an existing environmental clearance (EC) instead of seeking a fresh one, Hindustan Times reported.

The move follows requests from the Ministry of Mines on July 31, 2025, and March 27, 2026, for clearer rules on the disposal or sale of overburden, rejects and sub-grade minerals, including legacy stocks held within mining leases.

The proposal was reviewed by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Non-Coal Mining Sector) at meetings in April, June and July 2026. The committee said greater utilisation could improve resource efficiency, support scientific mine management and reduce environmental concerns associated with accumulated material.

Under the revised framework, overburden and rejects generated during ongoing mining can be utilised within the capacity covered by the existing EC through an amendment. Miners must have an approved or modified mining plan, including a revised mine closure plan, and obtain prior state government permission based on approval from the Indian Bureau of Mines.

For sub-grade minerals, utilisation must be incorporated into the approved mining plan and involve the same mineral covered by the EC. Legacy sub-grade stocks within mining leases can also be utilised through an EC amendment.

The changes could reduce regulatory delays and enable miners to recover value from material previously treated largely as waste. Such material could also be used in applications including road construction and other infrastructure projects.

However, re-handling legacy overburden and rejects may generate fugitive dust and wastewater, requiring appropriate modifications to the Environmental Management Plan.

The policy could increase the availability of usable mineral-bearing material and improve resource efficiency, particularly where sub-grade ores and rejects can be economically processed. The impact on supply will depend on material quality, recoverability, processing economics and state-level approvals.

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