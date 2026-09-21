[SMM News] Argosy Minerals Completes Rincon Crystallisation Tests, Lithium Chloride Yield Above 99%

On the 21st of September, Argosy Minerals completed crystallization test work for its Rincon Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina, which has a planned capacity of 12,000 mtpa. The tests showed the process is designed to achieve a lithium chloride yield above 99%. An independent European technology provider ran laboratory scale continuous, semi continuous and discontinuous tests using lithium brine from Argosy's earlier solvent extraction pilot campaign. The tests covered evaporation crystallization and solid liquid separation, with a focus on impurity rejection and product specification. Product quality met proposed specification, and the process route of pre concentration, sodium hydroxide treatment, solid-liquid separation and evaporation crystallization can produce specification-grade anhydrous lithium chloride. The technology provider will use the data to complete the feasibility basic engineering package for the crystallization unit, scheduled for October 2026. Finalizing the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) still requires each major unit operation to be validated through laboratory and pilot scale testing, so Rincon's planned 12,000 mtpa capacity has not yet moved to the construction stage. Argosy holds a 77.5% interest in Rincon and 100% of the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, US.