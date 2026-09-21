Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices continued to edge up slightly from the previous trading day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened lower at 126,000 yuan/mt today, briefly dipping to 125,400 yuan/mt after the open. Subsequently, bulls continued to enter the market, and prices drifted higher along the average price line. Around midday, bulls strengthened again, and prices quickly shot up to an intraday high of 133,700 yuan/mt. In the afternoon, prices moved sideways at high levels, fluctuating around 132,000 yuan/mt in a tug-of-war. Prices pulled back slightly near the close, eventually settling up 3.14% at 132,500 yuan/mt, with open interest increasing by 717 lots.

In the spot market, downstream buyers continued to buy the dip to stockpile. As prices drifted higher, some material plants adopted a cautious wait-and-see stance, and purchase willingness weakened slightly. Upstream lithium chemical plants continued to hold prices firm and hold back from selling spot orders. Overall, market inquiries and actual transaction pace slowed down.