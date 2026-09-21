Anson Resources Inks MoU for 2,000-6,000 mtpa Lithium Carbonate Offtake from Utah's Green River Project
Anson Resources has signed an MoU with metals trader Wogen Resources and financing adviser Xcelsior Capital Advisors to evaluate a long-term offtake of 2,000-6,000 mtpa of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) from its Green River lithium project in Utah, US. The proposed initial offtake term is five years, with scope for larger volumes and a longer term. Xcelsior may evaluate investment or financing support for the project, including debt, product prepayment and strategic investment. Anson expects Green River to start production in 2029/30, subject to development, financing, permitting, construction and commissioning. Under the MoU, the parties will review technical information and representative product samples, conduct lithium carbonate product testing and qualification, evaluate logistics, infrastructure and delivered-product costs, assess financing structures, and negotiate one or more definitive agreements.