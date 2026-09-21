Zulu Lithium said it is increasing water recycling at its lithium operation in Zimbabwe's water scarce Insiza District. Prosper Muhoni, company representative, said at the Zimbabwe Mining Indaba in Bulawayo that the operation has built a water storage dam and is using recycling systems to reduce the fresh water required by its processing operation. The operation has installed a dissolved air flotation plant, with recycled water used for cooling, cleaning and terrain management, the water recovered through the operation is reused in the processing plant. Muhoni said the company considered water access when selecting relocation areas for families affected by the mining operation and moved them to locations with dams. The company is also considering diverting a river, with an Environmental Impact Assessment underway and local authorities engaged. On mine rehabilitation, the operation is still at an early stage and the company is working to secure funding for it, in line with its Environmental Management Plan (EMP).