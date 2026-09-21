South African investor FS Mining has broken ground on a US$500 million chrome project in the Insiza district of Matabeleland South, Zimbabwe, with the development set to include a smelter, dedicated power generation, and a large-scale beneficiation operation. FS Mining describes itself as a black-owned chrome mining and processing company with operations spanning multiple continents.

The investment will be implemented in phases, with the company targeting a 16.5 MW smelter in the first phase alongside a 25 MW power plant to support it. The project's inclusion of dedicated power generation reflects a now-familiar pattern among Zimbabwean ferrochrome developers, who have increasingly turned to captive power solutions to work around grid electricity constraints that have historically limited smelting capacity in the region.

The Insiza groundbreaking follows FS Mining's recent completion of a roughly US$2.4 million, 22-kilometre road rehabilitation project in the same district, carried out in partnership with Tofee Mining, the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, and the Insiza Rural District Council, and commissioned by Matabeleland South's Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe. Details on the chrome project's targeted production capacity, construction timeline, and financing structure have not yet been disclosed beyond the phased smelter and power generation figures.