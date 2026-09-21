SHFE Releases Work Arrangements for the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) has issued a notice on work arrangements for the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

The full text is as follows:

Notice on Work Arrangements for the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

SHFE Circular [2026] No. 327

To all relevant entities:

In accordance with the Announcement of the Shanghai Futures Exchange on the 2026 Market Closure Schedule (SHFE Announcement [2025] No. 157), the work arrangements for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays are hereby notified as follows:

I. On September 24, 2026 (Thursday), there will be no night session trading.

The market will be closed from September 25, 2026 (Friday) to September 27, 2026 (Sunday).

The market will open for trading as usual from September 28, 2026 (Monday) to September 30, 2026 (Wednesday). There will be no night session trading on September 30, 2026 (Wednesday).

The market will be closed from October 1, 2026 (Thursday) to October 7, 2026 (Wednesday).

On October 8, 2026 (Thursday), call auction for all futures and options contracts will take place from 08:55 to 09:00, and night session trading will resume that evening.

II. Effective from the close and settlement on September 23, 2026 (Wednesday), the price limit ranges and trading margin ratios will be adjusted as follows:

For fuel oil futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 16%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 17%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 18%. For fuel oil futures contracts FU2610 and FU2611, the price limit range will be adjusted to 18%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 19%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 20%;

For petroleum asphalt and butadiene rubber futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 12%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 13%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 14%.

III. Effective from the close and settlement on September 29, 2026 (Tuesday), the price limit ranges and trading margin ratios will be adjusted as follows:

For copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, alumina, and natural rubber futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 9%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 10%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 11%;

For nickel and wire rod futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 10%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 11%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 12%;

For tin futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 12%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 13%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 14%;

For aluminum alloy futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 8%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 9%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 10%;

For gold and silver futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 16%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 17%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 18%. For silver futures contracts AG2610, AG2611, AG2612, AG2701, AG2702, AG2703, and AG2704, the price limit range will remain at 20%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 21%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 22%; for silver futures contracts AG2705-AG2706, the price limit range will remain at 17%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 18%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 19%;

For rebar, hot-rolled coil, stainless steel, pulp, and offset printing paper futures, the price limit range will be adjusted to 7%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 8%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 9%;

For fuel oil futures contracts FU2610 and FU2611, the price limit range will be adjusted to 20%, the hedging open interest margin ratio to 21%, and the general open interest margin ratio to 22%.

If the circumstances specified in Article 13 of the Risk Management Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange arise, adjustments shall be made on the basis of the above price limit ranges and trading margin ratios.

IV. After trading resumes on October 8, 2026 (Thursday), effective from the close and settlement on the first trading day without a unilateral market, the price limit ranges and trading margin ratios of all futures contracts, except for the following, will be restored to their pre-adjustment levels:

For copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, and alumina futures contracts 2610-2702, the price limit range will remain at 9%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 10%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 11%;

For nickel futures contracts NI2610-NI2703, the price limit range will remain at 10%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 11%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 12%;

For tin futures contracts SN2610-SN2703, the price limit range will remain at 12%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 13%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 14%;

For aluminum alloy futures contracts AD2610-AD2702, the price limit range will remain at 8%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 9%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 10%;

For silver futures contracts AG2610-AG2704, the price limit range will remain at 20%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 21%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 22%; for silver futures contracts AG2705-AG2706, the price limit range will remain at 17%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 18%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 19%;

For fuel oil futures contract FU2611, the price limit range will remain at 20%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 21%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 22%;

For wire rod futures, the price limit range will remain at 10%, the hedging open interest margin ratio at 11%, and the general open interest margin ratio at 12%.

Other matters concerning price limit ranges and trading margin ratios shall be implemented in accordance with the Risk Management Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange and related business rules.

All relevant entities are requested to take effective risk prevention measures to ensure market stability and smooth delivery.

This notice is hereby given.



Shanghai Futures Exchange

September 21, 2026