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[Zinc ingot inventory increased on Monday, SHFE zinc consolidated at highs [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:33 (GMT+8)
[Monday zinc ingot inventory recorded an increase, SHFE zinc consolidated at highs] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,750 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc briefly rose to touch a high of 26,885 yuan/mt, then consolidated at highs and pulled back to near the daily average, dipping to a low of 26,680 yuan/mt near the close, and finally settled down at 26,710 yuan/mt, down 35 yuan/mt.....

SMM, August 27:

       The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,750 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc briefly rose to hit a high of 26,885 yuan/mt, then consolidated at highs and pulled back to near the daily average, dipping to a low of 26,680 yuan/mt at the end of the session. It finally closed down at 26,710 yuan/mt, down 35 yuan/mt, or 0.13%. Trading volume increased to 72,438 lots, and open interest rose by 1,783 lots to 136,000 lots. SHFE zinc formed a bearish candlestick, with the 20-day moving average above acting as resistance. The SHFE/LME zinc price ratio rebounded slightly. Recently, profits from the window for shipping Chinese zinc ingot exports to Southeast Asian delivery warehouses narrowed sharply, while downstream consumption in China showed mediocre performance. On Monday, SMM zinc ingot inventory recorded a slight increase, and SHFE zinc maintained a fluctuating trend.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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