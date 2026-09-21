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【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:29 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Coherent reported fiscal Q4 2026 Datacenter & Communications revenue of $1.615 billion, up 18.6% QoQ and 58.6% YoY, accounting for approximately 79% of total revenue. The company cited accelerating customer demand as AI datacenter architectures transition from copper to optical connectivity and said it is prioritizing manufacturing capacity expansion. Coherent’s technical materials identify indium phosphide as an important platform for native laser integration and high-bandwidth 400G-per-lane optical systems. SMM views the expansion of AI optical connectivity as supportive of medium-term InP and high-purity indium demand. However, Coherent did not disclose InP product shipments, preventing a quantitative estimate of the corresponding increase in indium consumption.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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