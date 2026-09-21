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SMM High-Grade NPI Sentiment Factor Decreases to 1.78 Amid Ongoing Market Tug-of-War

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 21, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.78, down 0.01 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.84, down 0.02 MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.72, flat MoM. The tug-of-war in the NPI market continued today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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