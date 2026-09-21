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【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition

Published: Sep 21, 2026 17:57 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

News Release: Sep 21, 2026

According to China Customs statistics: China's total high-carbon ferrochrome imports reached 157,600 tonnes in August 2026, up 18.66% month-on-month (MoM) and down 0.94% year-on-year (YoY). Breakdown by origin:

  • Imports from South Africa: 50,300 tonnes (July 2026 imports: 0 tonne)
  • Imports from Kazakhstan: 73,800 tonnes, down 12.6% MoM
  • Imports from India: 20,900 tonnes, down 12.6% MoM

From January to August 2026, China's cumulative high-carbon ferrochrome imports stood at 1.12 million tonnes, falling 39.02% YoY.

  • South Africa: 181,600 tonnes, -78.14% YoY
  • Kazakhstan: 637,300 tonnes, -6.41% YoY
  • India: 134,000 tonnes, +50.04% YoY

The August import growth was mainly driven by higher shipments from South Africa, offsetting reduced volumes from Kazakhstan, India, Zimbabwe and other suppliers. Previously during winter, South Africa faced tight power supply and elevated production costs, dragging down ferrochrome exports. South African Customs data showed that the country's total high-carbon ferrochrome exports totalled 97,700 tonnes in July 2026, down 20.8% MoM, while direct exports to China were 28,300 tonnes, dropping 27.19% MoM.

After winter power rationing ended, contracted cargoes were loaded and shipped in batches, arriving in China concentratedly in August and lifting import volumes markedly. In addition, major South African ferrochrome producers have secured preferential electricity tariffs and plan full production restarts in Q4 2026. Inflows of imported ferrochrome may create certain impacts on the domestic market.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)