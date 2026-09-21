August Silicomanganese Exports: MoM Drop, Sharp YoY Gain; High Costs Weigh on Peak‑season Restarts

According to the latest release from the General Administration of Customs and SMM statistics, China’s silicomanganese exports stood at 7,006.09 tonnes in August 2026, down 16.30 % month‑on‑month and up 52.54 % year‑on‑year. Cumulative silicomanganese exports for January‑August totalled 40,233.24 tonnes, rising 91.2 % year‑on‑year.

In terms of key drivers behind the data changes, the month‑on‑month drop in August exports was mainly constrained by domestic production. Normal‑pattern high‑temperature‑related maintenance in August, combined with elevated phase‑wise industry inventories, slowed production among silicomanganese producers and tightened spot availability. The reduced volume of export‑able supplies led to lower monthly exports month‑on‑month. The sharp year‑on‑year increase and nearly doubled cumulative exports in the first eight months were primarily driven by sustained recovery in overseas end‑user demand and steady restocking requirements from foreign steel mills. Coupled with the prominent cost‑performance edge of Chinese silicomanganese products, export orders expanded substantially versus the same period last year, underpinning higher overall export volumes.

Looking ahead to the short‑term September market, the silicomanganese export market will continue to show divergent performance: lower month‑on‑month volumes yet higher year‑on‑year volumes. On a month‑on‑month basis, expectations for the traditional September peak season remain muted. Cost‑side pressures constitute the major constraint. Domestic coke and industrial power tariffs stay at elevated levels, significantly squeezing profit margins for silicomanganese smelters. The industry sees a slow resumption of production with limited supply release, resulting in insufficient incremental export‑ready materials to support a month‑on‑month rebound in exports. Meanwhile, sluggish demand recovery in the downstream steel sector further caps alloy sales and export capacity.

By trade‑destination structure, Indonesia is the primary destination for China’s silicomanganese exports.

From a year‑on‑year perspective, the fundamental export base remains solid with sufficient overseas firm‑demand orders. In addition, this year’s overall export market sentiment is far more favourable than that of last year. Despite near‑term domestic production constraints, September exports will still register positive year‑on‑year growth. Overall, the short‑term silicomanganese market is suppressed by high input costs, and peak‑season recovery falls short of expectations. Exports will hold steady with a modest month‑on‑month decline. Going forward, continuous monitoring is required for energy price movements, production resumption progress at smelters and shifts in overseas orders.