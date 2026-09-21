logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

August Silicomanganese Exports: MoM Drop, Sharp YoY Gain; High Costs Weigh on Peak‑season Restarts

Published: Sep 21, 2026 17:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to the latest release from the General Administration of Customs and SMM statistics, China’s silicomanganese exports stood at 7,006.09 tonnes in August 2026, down 16.30 % month‑on‑month and up 52.54 % year‑on‑year. Cumulative silicomanganese exports for January‑August totalled 40,233.24 tonnes, rising 91.2 % year‑on‑year.

According to the latest release from the General Administration of Customs and SMM statistics, China’s silicomanganese exports stood at 7,006.09 tonnes in August 2026, down 16.30 % month‑on‑month and up 52.54 % year‑on‑year. Cumulative silicomanganese exports for January‑August totalled 40,233.24 tonnes, rising 91.2 % year‑on‑year.

In terms of key drivers behind the data changes, the month‑on‑month drop in August exports was mainly constrained by domestic production. Normal‑pattern high‑temperature‑related maintenance in August, combined with elevated phase‑wise industry inventories, slowed production among silicomanganese producers and tightened spot availability. The reduced volume of export‑able supplies led to lower monthly exports month‑on‑month. The sharp year‑on‑year increase and nearly doubled cumulative exports in the first eight months were primarily driven by sustained recovery in overseas end‑user demand and steady restocking requirements from foreign steel mills. Coupled with the prominent cost‑performance edge of Chinese silicomanganese products, export orders expanded substantially versus the same period last year, underpinning higher overall export volumes.

Looking ahead to the short‑term September market, the silicomanganese export market will continue to show divergent performance: lower month‑on‑month volumes yet higher year‑on‑year volumes. On a month‑on‑month basis, expectations for the traditional September peak season remain muted. Cost‑side pressures constitute the major constraint. Domestic coke and industrial power tariffs stay at elevated levels, significantly squeezing profit margins for silicomanganese smelters. The industry sees a slow resumption of production with limited supply release, resulting in insufficient incremental export‑ready materials to support a month‑on‑month rebound in exports. Meanwhile, sluggish demand recovery in the downstream steel sector further caps alloy sales and export capacity.

By trade‑destination structure, Indonesia is the primary destination for China’s silicomanganese exports.

From a year‑on‑year perspective, the fundamental export base remains solid with sufficient overseas firm‑demand orders. In addition, this year’s overall export market sentiment is far more favourable than that of last year. Despite near‑term domestic production constraints, September exports will still register positive year‑on‑year growth. Overall, the short‑term silicomanganese market is suppressed by high input costs, and peak‑season recovery falls short of expectations. Exports will hold steady with a modest month‑on‑month decline. Going forward, continuous monitoring is required for energy price movements, production resumption progress at smelters and shifts in overseas orders.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
23 mins ago
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Read More
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Coherent reported fiscal Q4 2026 Datacenter & Communications revenue of $1.615 billion, up 18.6% QoQ and 58.6% YoY, accounting for approximately 79% of total revenue. The company cited accelerating customer demand as AI datacenter architectures transition from copper to optical connectivity and said it is prioritizing manufacturing capacity expansion. Coherent’s technical materials identify indium phosphide as an important platform for native laser integration and high-bandwidth 400G-per-lane optical systems. SMM views the expansion of AI optical connectivity as supportive of medium-term InP and high-purity indium demand. However, Coherent did not disclose InP product shipments, preventing a quantitative estimate of the corresponding increase in indium consumption.
23 mins ago
【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition
55 mins ago
【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition
【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition
55 mins ago
【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply
59 mins ago
【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply
Read More
【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply
【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply
59 mins ago
Related News
news
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Sep 21, 2026 18:29 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Analysis】Ferrochrome Imports Rise in August; Overseas Restarts Loom, Intensifying Competition
Sep 21, 2026 17:57 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply
Sep 21, 2026 17:53 (GMT+8)
news
August Manganese Ore Imports Down YoY & MoM---Port Destocking Still Tough
Sep 21, 2026 17:29 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
August Silicomanganese Exports: MoM Drop, Sharp YoY Gain; High Costs Weigh on Peak‑season Restarts - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)