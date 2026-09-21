SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Drop by 515 mt to 21,821 mt on Sept 21

[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 21, the total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 21,821 mt, a decrease of 515 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,477 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, the total registered volume was 778 mt, a decrease of 59 mt; in Jiangsu, the total registered volume was 8,299 mt, a decrease of 90 mt; in Zhejiang, the total registered volume was 9,226 mt, a decrease of 154 mt; in Chongqing, the total registered volume was 1,892 mt, a decrease of 212 mt; and in Sichuan, the total registered volume was 149 mt, an increase of 0 mt.