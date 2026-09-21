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LME Aluminum Inventory Drops 0.16% to 242,200 mt on September 21

Published: Sep 21, 2026 17:41 (GMT+8)
[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 21, LME aluminum inventory stood at 242,200 mt, down 400 mt from the previous day, a decrease of 0.16%. Over the past week, LME aluminum inventory decreased by 1,650.00 mt, a decline of 0.68%. Over the past month, LME aluminum inventory decreased by 4,725.00 mt, a decline of 1.91%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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