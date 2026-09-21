[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums

The domestic ore market in Tangshan remained stable. Currently, the ex-works price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates on a dry basis with tax included is 940-950 yuan/mt. Concentrate producers are gradually fulfilling orders from steel mills, with a few holding prices steady through tenders from large mines. In the low-grade market, both supply and demand are weak, making low-priced cargoes hard to find. Sellers face difficulties both in holding prices firm and in making shipments, with only sporadic deals negotiated individually in small volumes. Considering resources and producers' operating flexibility, low-grade prices are unlikely to fluctuate significantly in the near term. On the demand side, steel mills overall have a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices. Overall, it is estimated that local iron ore concentrate prices will likely remain in the doldrums in the short term. [SMM Steel]