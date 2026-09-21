SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 21

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, inquiry activity for Pr-Nd oxide increased slightly, but actual price chasing remained limited. Suppliers' offer prices stayed stable, and overall transaction volumes were constrained. Gadolinium oxide quotes continued to consolidate in the afternoon, with sellers showing no signs of loosening prices, and bulk transactions remained scarce. Pr-Nd alloy quotes held steady in the afternoon. Under the inverted price structure and with high-priced deals facing resistance, metal producers had no room to adjust prices either upward or downward. Although market inquiry activity improved somewhat, actual transactions were still dominated by small rigid-demand orders. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes were flat in the afternoon, but follow-up new orders were limited.