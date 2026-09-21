SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 21

Domestic demand recovery remains slow, combined with the rainy season not yet over, imports of unlisted rare earth oxides pulled back slightly MoM in August [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: China's Demand Recovery Slow and Rainy Season Not Over Yet, August Imports of Unlisted Rare Earth Oxides Pull Back Slightly MoM] According to the latest data released by the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's imports of unlisted rare earth oxides were 4,070 mt, down 11% MoM from 4,591 mt in July, but up 21% YoY from 3,374 mt in the same period last year. Cumulatively, imports of unlisted rare earth oxides totaled 41,445 mt in January-August 2026, up 16% from the same period in 2025. Since the start of 2026, monthly imports of this product have fluctuated overall, with higher import volumes in March, April, and June, further rising to 4,591 mt in July, before pulling back slightly to 4,070 mt in August, though still significantly higher than the 3,374 mt in the same period last year.