[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums

The domestic ore market in Tangshan remained stable, with the current ex-works price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates on a dry basis including tax at 940-950 yuan/mt. Concentrate producers are gradually fulfilling orders from steel mills, with a few holding prices steady through tenders from large mines. The low-grade market saw weak supply-demand conditions, making it difficult to find low-priced ore, while sellers also faced challenges in holding prices firm for shipments.