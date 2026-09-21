[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
On September 21: H100 supply-side constraints shifted from pricing to resource availability—annual long-term leases in east China were quoted at 87,000 yuan per unit per month, reaching the upper bound of the mainstream 75,000–85,000 yuan range for the first time. During the same period, two short-term rental demand budgets rose to 90,000 and 100,000 yuan per unit per month, with the 100,000 yuan request failing to find matching resources and the transaction not completed. Additionally, about 100 units of spot cargo were cleared from a bonded warehouse in Hong Kong, China this week, requiring full payment after inspection before the goods could be moved. On the domestic computing power side, the 910C was quoted at 66,000 yuan per unit per month in its first collection (158 units released for rent in five batches), falling within the range of imported mid-end models.