logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power News] 100 units of H100 spot cargo shipped from Hong Kong warehouse, full payment required for goods movement

Published: Sep 21, 2026 17:06 (GMT+8)
SMM learned that a batch of about 100 H100 complete units of spot cargo will be cleared from a bonded warehouse this week and transferred to the seller's own warehouse. This supply was obtained by the seller through an overseas channel three months ago as a full order, with an additional markup paid to secure the allocation quota, and the parent order size was about 300 units. In terms of transaction conditions, the seller only bears delivery within Hong Kong. After the buyer inspects the goods in Hong Kong and confirms title, full payment must be made before the goods can be moved, and the goods can be split by unit—pay for as many units as are tested first.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
23 mins ago
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Read More
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Coherent reported fiscal Q4 2026 Datacenter & Communications revenue of $1.615 billion, up 18.6% QoQ and 58.6% YoY, accounting for approximately 79% of total revenue. The company cited accelerating customer demand as AI datacenter architectures transition from copper to optical connectivity and said it is prioritizing manufacturing capacity expansion. Coherent’s technical materials identify indium phosphide as an important platform for native laser integration and high-bandwidth 400G-per-lane optical systems. SMM views the expansion of AI optical connectivity as supportive of medium-term InP and high-purity indium demand. However, Coherent did not disclose InP product shipments, preventing a quantitative estimate of the corresponding increase in indium consumption.
23 mins ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
31 mins ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
On September 21: H100 supply-side constraints shifted from pricing to resource availability—annual long-term leases in east China were quoted at 87,000 yuan per unit per month, reaching the upper bound of the mainstream 75,000–85,000 yuan range for the first time. During the same period, two short-term rental demand budgets rose to 90,000 and 100,000 yuan per unit per month, with the 100,000 yuan request failing to find matching resources and the transaction not completed. Additionally, about 100 units of spot cargo were cleared from a bonded warehouse in Hong Kong, China this week, requiring full payment after inspection before the goods could be moved. On the domestic computing power side, the 910C was quoted at 66,000 yuan per unit per month in its first collection (158 units released for rent in five batches), falling within the range of imported mid-end models.
31 mins ago
[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available
Read More
[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available
[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available
SMM learned from domestic channels that in mid-September 2026, the H200 complete server spot market suddenly shifted from "consolidation" to "hourly clearance": in early September, channel quotes were still in the consolidation range of 5.35-5.45 million yuan/unit, while from September 14 to 16, quotes of 5.7-5.78 million yuan/unit appeared consecutively, lifting the upper end of the range by 6%-8% within two weeks. More critical is the liquidity structure—on the supply side, about 60% (58%) of shipment records were for 32 units or more, while on the demand side, about 60% (60%) of inquiry records were for 10 units or fewer.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
【Flash | Coherent’s Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】
Sep 21, 2026 18:29 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 long-term contract at 87,000, 910C first quoted at 66,000
Sep 21, 2026 18:21 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available
Sep 21, 2026 17:08 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
Sep 21, 2026 13:02 (GMT+8)