[SMM Analysis] H200 Spot "Cleared by the Hour": Structural Tightness with a 7% Rise in Two Weeks and No Spot Orders Available

SMM learned from domestic channels that in mid-September 2026, the H200 complete server spot market suddenly shifted from "consolidation" to "hourly clearance": in early September, channel quotes were still in the consolidation range of 5.35-5.45 million yuan/unit, while from September 14 to 16, quotes of 5.7-5.78 million yuan/unit appeared consecutively, lifting the upper end of the range by 6%-8% within two weeks. More critical is the liquidity structure—on the supply side, about 60% (58%) of shipment records were for 32 units or more, while on the demand side, about 60% (60%) of inquiry records were for 10 units or fewer.