On September 16, Volcan Compañía Minera disclosed that its Romina polymetallic mine project is planned to operate through 2038 and will be integrated with the company’s existing Alpamarca mining unit.

Located in Peru’s Huaral Province at an elevation of more than 4,000 meters, the project will use a combination of underground and open-pit mining. Ore produced at Romina will be transported to the Alpamarca processing plant in the Junín region.

The project’s initial capital expenditure is estimated at approximately $115 million, while sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be $6–8 million per year. A key focus of Romina’s development is to leverage Alpamarca’s existing processing and infrastructure system.