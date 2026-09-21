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Volcan's Romina Mine in Peru to Operate Until 2038, Integrated with Alpamarca Unit

Published: Sep 21, 2026 17:02 (GMT+8)

On September 16, Volcan Compañía Minera disclosed that its Romina polymetallic mine project is planned to operate through 2038 and will be integrated with the company’s existing Alpamarca mining unit.

Located in Peru’s Huaral Province at an elevation of more than 4,000 meters, the project will use a combination of underground and open-pit mining. Ore produced at Romina will be transported to the Alpamarca processing plant in the Junín region.

The project’s initial capital expenditure is estimated at approximately $115 million, while sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be $6–8 million per year. A key focus of Romina’s development is to leverage Alpamarca’s existing processing and infrastructure system.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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