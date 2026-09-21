On September 21, Korea Zinc announced that its $7.4 billion US manufacturing project had passed the environmental impact assessment.

The facility is scheduled to begin trial operations in 2029 and commercial production the following year, producing 11 critical minerals, 12 non-ferrous metals and semiconductor-grade sulfuric acid.

In April, Korea Zinc said it had completed the acquisition of a local zinc smelter and other related companies. The company plans to implement the project by expanding and upgrading the existing facilities.