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[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel and scrap Market Slows as Buyers Stay Cautious

Published: Sep 21, 2026 16:39 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[India Domestic] Domestic market activity slowed on Monday, with prices moving lower to flat from Friday. Market participants remained largely in a wait-and-watch mode, with buyers cautious about fresh purchases at current levels and sellers adjusting offers selectively to attract business. Mandi HMS 1&2 (80:20) down by 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 407 USD/tonne (39,000 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi as buying interest remained limited. Alang Melting 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 395 USD/tonne (37,900 INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. PDRI sponge iron down 9 USD/tonne (900 INR/tonne) to 298 USD/tonne (28,600 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Billet down by 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 463 USD/tonne (44,400 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Buyers showed resistance to higher levels and mills remained cautious about fresh bookings amid slower spot activity. Durgapur billet inched down 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 464 USD/tonne (44,500 INR/tonne) delivered Durgapur. Rebar prices up by 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 548 USD/tonne (52,500 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. While Raipur rebar flat at 533 USD/tonne (51,100 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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