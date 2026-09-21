Copper Prices Shot Up; Scrap Utilization Enterprises Purchased Cautiously [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

Shanghai Copper Inventory Drops, Spot Premiums Surge Amid Supply Concerns Before Holidays

[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] According to SMM data on social inventory of copper cathode as of September 21, Shanghai had only 43,900 mt of inventory, down 14,700 mt from September 17. During the morning trading session, Shanghai spot copper premiums were traded instantly at 700 yuan/mt at the open, then continued to climb to above 850 yuan/mt. In the afternoon session, SMM tracked market dynamics, with some buyers pushing spot transactions to around 1,000 yuan/mt in premiums to lock in supply ahead of time. During the day, the SHFE copper 2610 contract fluctuated around 110,000 yuan/mt, and the nearby backwardation structure widened compared with the morning. Amid the "three highs" market conditions, spot market buyers should also be mindful of risks amid stockpiling sentiment ahead of the dual holidays.