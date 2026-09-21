logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Flash · Electrolyte】Tinci Materials Has Annual Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Capacity of 50,000 mt

Published: Sep 21, 2026 16:27 (GMT+8)
【Tinci Materials Has Annual Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Capacity of 50,000 mt】Tinci Materials said on an investor interaction platform that hydrogen fluoride is one of the key raw materials for lithium hexafluorophosphate production. The company currently has an annual anhydrous hydrogen fluoride production capacity of 50,000 mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices
2 hours ago
Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices
Read More
Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices
Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices
【Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices】Fuxiang expects net profit attributable to shareholders for the first three quarters of 2026 to reach RMB 350-430 million, turning profitable year on year. The company said the earnings growth was mainly driven by higher sales volumes and prices of electrolyte additives for new energy lithium batteries. Its pharmaceutical manufacturing business also remained stable, while the commercialization of its microbial protein business accelerated.
2 hours ago
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
3 hours ago
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
Read More
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
【Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery】Toyota is recalling certain 2026 C-HR electric SUVs, with approximately 10,000 vehicles affected across North America. A software issue may cause regenerative braking to overcharge the traction battery when the battery has a high state of charge, potentially triggering the electric drive system to shut down and resulting in a sudden loss of motive power. Toyota will address the issue by updating the Battery Electric Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (BEV ECU) software.
3 hours ago
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety
3 hours ago
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety
Read More
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety
【Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety】Xiaomi has unveiled its “Dragonscale” EV battery, developed in partnership with CALB and Sunwoda. The battery features a cloud-based BMS and high-voltage isolation technologies. Xiaomi said tests at 55°C and full state of charge showed that a fire in an individual cell would not spread to the rest of the battery pack. Xiaomi has also introduced a lifetime safety guarantee covering battery fires caused by manufacturing defects and certain collision-related incidents.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices
Sep 21, 2026 16:21 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
Sep 21, 2026 15:31 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety
Sep 21, 2026 15:28 (GMT+8)
news
【R3 Lithium Begins Commercial Operations at U.S. Lithium Recycling Facility with 30,000 tpa Feedstock Capacity】
Sep 21, 2026 15:07 (GMT+8)