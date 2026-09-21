【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety

【Xiaomi Unveils “Dragonscale” EV Battery with CALB and Sunwoda to Enhance Battery Safety】Xiaomi has unveiled its “Dragonscale” EV battery, developed in partnership with CALB and Sunwoda. The battery features a cloud-based BMS and high-voltage isolation technologies. Xiaomi said tests at 55°C and full state of charge showed that a fire in an individual cell would not spread to the rest of the battery pack. Xiaomi has also introduced a lifetime safety guarantee covering battery fires caused by manufacturing defects and certain collision-related incidents.