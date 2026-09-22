China Energy Engineering Chairman Ni Zhen Visits Spain for Business Activities to Advance Green Hydrogen Trade and Industrial Decarbonization Cooperation

Recently, Ni Zhen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation, traveled to Spain for a series of business activities. He held talks with Enso Energy and Spanish green energy partners, focusing on deepening cooperation in areas such as green hydrogen trade, green hydrogen and ammonia project development, and industrial decarbonization. He also conducted an on-site survey of the ACOR biomass thermal power plant project in Spain.

Talks with Enso Energy: Expanding Cooperation in Biomass Energy and Green Fuels

On September 18, Ni Zhen held talks in Madrid with Elias, CEO of Enso Energy. Elias stated that Enso has long been deeply engaged in Spain's industrial decarbonization sector and has a solid foundation in industrial clients and project development. He expressed hope to further leverage the respective strengths of both parties with China Energy Engineering Corporation to jointly expand the industrial decarbonization market.

Ni Zhen said that China Energy Engineering Corporation is willing to work with Enso to advance existing key cooperation projects with high quality, fully leveraging its comprehensive strengths in technology R&D, engineering construction, and industry chain integration to create synergies with Enso's industrial clients and market resources,innovating cooperation models and expanding cooperation space in areas such as biomass energy, industrial decarbonization, and green fuels, and jointly developing more high-quality projects.

On the same day, Ni Zhen also held talks with Spanish green energy partners,conducting in-depth exchanges on green hydrogen trade, green hydrogen and ammonia project development, industrial green and low-carbon transformation, and energy security. Both sides expressed that they will further strengthen coordination, leverage their respective strengths, and, with projects as the foundation, deepen collaboration in areas such as green hydrogen and ammonia, industrial decarbonization, and integrated energy, accelerate substantive progress in green hydrogen trade, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

On-Site Survey of the ACOR Biomass Thermal Power Plant EPC Project

On September 17, Ni Zhen conducted an on-site survey of the ACOR biomass thermal power plant project in Spain, which is undertaken by the company as the EPC general contractor. He gained a detailed understanding of the project's construction progress and on-site management, and visited and expressed appreciation to the project's frontline team.

Ni Zhen emphasized the need to fully implement the Group's requirements for lean and penetrating project management, always prioritize safety and quality, and ensure the project is successfully completed and put into operation with high quality. He also stressed the importance of fully learning from the advanced experience of mature European markets, strengthening the development of professional talent and localized teams, and continuously enhancing the capability to independently execute EPC projects in the European market.

Positioning Spain as the Main Front for European Business Expansion

During his time in Spain, Ni Zhen also chaired a special meeting on Spain country operations and a symposium with EAG and the China Energy Engineering Corporation Sino-Spanish Innovation Center. Ni Zhen pointed out that Spain should be positioned as the Group's main front for business expansion in Europe, adhering to independent operations, fully leveraging the leading advantages of planning and consulting, and pursuing a high-end differentiated development path. He called for deepening two-way talent exchanges between China and Spain and local integration, optimizing business approval and pre-review mechanisms, and strengthening the bottom line of risk prevention. He also emphasized the need to enhance front-back coordination and industry chain synergy,focus on key tracks such as industrial carbon reduction, green hydrogen and e-fuels, and new-type power systems, strengthen front-end planning and technology empowerment, and use planning leadership to drive global energy cooperation to a higher level, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of the Group's international business.

Pei Aiguo, Chief Engineer of China Energy Engineering Corporation and General Manager of the Science, Technology, Digital Equipment Management Department; Li Yi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman, and General Manager of China Energy Engineering Corporation Zhongdian Engineering; and Zheng Liangjie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager, attended the events.