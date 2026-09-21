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[SMM Analysis] China’s Galvanized Sheet Exports Slump in August: What to Expect in September?

Published: Sep 21, 2026 16:09 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to the latest customs data, China’s galvanized sheet exports totaled 982,700 tonnes in August 2026, down 10.66% MoM and 10.46% YoY. Total exports reached 8.7893 million tonnes in January-August, down 4.65% YoY.

SMM Sep 21 News:

According to the latest customs data, China’s galvanized sheet exports totaled 982,700 tonnes in August 2026, down 10.66% MoM and 10.46% YoY. Total exports reached 8.7893 million tonnes in January-August, down 4.65% YoY.

By destination, the Philippines ranked first, importing 124,000 tonnes of galvanized sheet from China in August. Thailand ranked second with 84,000 tonnes, accounting for 8.56% of the total, while Vietnam ranked third with 49,000 tonnes, accounting for 5%.

China’s galvanized sheet exports declined significantly in August compared with July. On the one hand, exports to South Korea remained at relatively low levels due to the continued impact of anti-dumping duties on Chinese products. On the other hand, as August fell within the seasonal consumption lull, imports from China by major markets including Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam declined MoM. Meanwhile, repeated fluctuations in the US-Iran conflict prevented a sustained recovery in China’s galvanized sheet exports to the Middle East, with exports to the region remaining broadly stable MoM in August.

Looking ahead to September, China’s galvanized sheet exports may have some room for growth. As temperatures gradually cool, outdoor construction activity is expected to increase, while end-user demand may recover progressively. This could provide further support for demand for galvanized sheet and, in turn, China’s galvanized sheet exports.

(The above information is based on market collection and comprehensive evaluation by the SMM research team. The information provided in this article is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct advice for investment research and decision-making. Customers should make cautious decisions and should not replace their independent judgment with this information. Any decisions made by customers are not related to SMM.)

 

 

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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