Ocean Group Visits Fangshan Hydrogen Power to Discuss Scaled Application of Hydrogen Vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Intercity Logistics

Recently, Han Yuhui, general manager of Tianjin Lingang Marine Economy Investment Development Group Co., Ltd. and chairman of Tianjin Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd., led the operations team to visit Hydrogen Power Technology at Fangshan Hydrogen Power. The two sides held an in-depth, detailed, and productive special seminar on the development status of hydrogen-powered vehicles, their technical advantages, and the prospects for large-scale application in urban distribution and intercity logistics. Lu Yao, chairman of Hydrogen Power Technology, and the core management team of Fangshan Hydrogen Power participated in the exchange.

Hydrogen Power Technology: A Demonstration Benchmark in the Commercial Application of Hydrogen-Powered Logistics

During the seminar, as a demonstration benchmark enterprise for large-scale implementation in China's hydrogen-powered transportation sector, Hydrogen Power Technology systematically reviewed the development history, industry policy orientation, and market development trends of China's hydrogen-powered transportation industry. It highlighted the company's current overall operational scale of hydrogen-powered vehicles, multi-scenario deployment layout, intelligent operations system, and successful operational cases across various scenarios, comprehensively demonstrating the company's technical accumulation and practical experience in the commercial application of hydrogen-powered logistics.

Marine Group has deep roots in hydrogen energy industry support and new energy logistics applications, possessing mature industrial resources and market operation capabilities. Anchored in the economic development and logistics industry layout of the Lingang region, it is deeply engaged in core areas such as regional logistics, intercity transportation, and Lingang supporting logistics.

4.2-Meter "Hydrogen Teng LITE" Light Truck Refrigerated Vehicle Makes Its Debut, with Driving Range Exceeding 500 Kilometers

During the exchange, in response to Marine Group's high-standard and specialized requirements for vehicle temperature control stability, transport timeliness, and driving range in fresh and cold chain transportation and intercity trunk logistics within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Hydrogen Power Technology gave a focused introduction to the newly launched4.2-meter "Hydrogen Teng LITE" light truck refrigerated vehicle.

This car modelhas a driving range exceeding 500 kilometers, capable of fully covering round-trip intercity transportation and regional distribution needs among Tianjin Lingang, Beijing, and major surrounding cities in Hebei. It can perfectly adapt to direct transport scenarios for regional fresh products from warehousing and distribution centers to end-user locations, significantly improving cross-regional distribution efficiency.

Deepening Strategic Cooperation and Promoting the Large-Scale Deployment of Hydrogen-Powered Logistics Fleets

This in-depth seminar between the two sides precisely focused on the core needs for the commercial implementation of hydrogen-powered logistics, laying a solid communication foundation and clarifying the implementation path for deepening strategic cooperation, promoting the large-scale deployment of hydrogen-powered logistics fleets, and advancing scenario-based implementation.

In the future, Fangshan Hydrogen Power will continue to deepen its presence in hydrogen-powered urban distribution and intercity hydrogen-powered logistics. Upholding the concept of green and low-carbon development, it is expected to join hands deeply with like-minded quality partners such as Marine Group to continuously promote the large-scale and regular application of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei logistics system. With green, efficient, and reliable hydrogen-powered logistics services, it will empower the zero-carbon transformation of the regional logistics industry.