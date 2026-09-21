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350kW Large Power Stack + Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Electricity Integrated Solution: TOMORROW Hydrogen Energy Debuts at World Manufacturing Convention

Published: Sep 21, 2026 16:02 (GMT+8)

On September 20, the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention was grandly convened in Hefei. M-Tech Hydrogen held a "Boundless Wind and Solar" themed launch event, unveiling its "wind-solar-hydrogen-electricity integrated" equipment system solution and completing signings for multi-scenario cooperation projects covering hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, hydrogen metallurgy, hydrogen-powered vessels, and other diverse application scenarios.

"Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Electricity Integration" Solution: Building a Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Ecosystem Park

The solution is based on wind and solar green electricity surrounding modern new-type industrial parks, paired with M-Tech Hydrogen's50-200 Nm³ PEM water electrolysis hydrogen production system and 1000-2000 Nm³ ALK water electrolysis hydrogen production system, supported by hydrogen forklifts, logistics, sanitation, metallurgy, and co-firing consumption scenarios, achieving a closed-loop green hydrogen cycle of off-grid hydrogen production, storage, and utilization to build a zero-carbon hydrogen ecosystem park.

The solution can also be perfectly applied to combined heat and power supply in remote areas, green mining zone power supply for remote mines, off-grid power supply for island (marine) engineering, zero-carbon data centers, and other scenarios, providing customized hydrogen energy solutions for different applications.

350kW Large-Power Stack Debuts with Volumetric Power Exceeding 6.5kW/L

M-Tech Hydrogen's independently developed new product—the MTSTK-350 large-power liquid-cooled hydrogen fuel cell stack—made its debut. The stackhas a single-stack peak power exceeding 350kW, adopts ultra-thin titanium bipolar plates,achieves a volumetric power exceeding 6.5kW/L, has a contact resistance below 3mΩ·cm², a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, and a peak efficiency of 64%, reaching advanced levels in China and overseas.

The stack is adaptable to 49-mt-class hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, construction machinery, vessels, distributed power generation in parks, backup power supplies for mining areas, and other large-power application scenarios, providing a reliable clean power core for the commercial deployment of hydrogen energy in heavy-duty fields.

Multi-Scenario Centralized Signings: Covering Heavy-Duty Trucks, Metallurgy, and Vessels

At the launch event, M-Tech Hydrogen signed a customized cooperation agreement with Anhui Chengli for multi-scenario hydrogen special-purpose vehicles and completed centralized signings for multiple projects:

  • 200 units of "Xinjiang Coal Outbound Transport" hydrogen heavy-duty trucks
  • 60 units of "Chengdu-Chongqing Hydrogen Corridor" hydrogen heavy-duty trucks
  • 200 units of "Chengdu-Chongqing-Xinjiang City Cluster Hydrogen Vehicle Strategic Cooperation"project
  • Western "wind-solar-hydrogen-electricity integration" project
  • Tongling hydrogen metallurgy project
  • China's first hydrogen-powered unmanned vessel project

The cooperation covers diverse scenarios such as "comprehensive hydrogen applications," "hydrogen industry," "hydrogen heavy-duty trucks," and "hydrogen-powered vessels," and includes participation in establishing an ocean-going green smart shipping innovation center, marking M-Tech Hydrogen's full upgrade from equipment output to customized solution output and from single-point cooperation to ecosystem-based deployment.

From green electricity hydrogen production to diversified hydrogen utilization, from on-road heavy-duty trucks to waterborne shipping, during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, M-Tech Hydrogen will continue to improve its closed-loop ecosystem layout of "hydrogen production, storage, and utilization; water, land, and air scenarios," working with strategic allies to achieve the common goal of "100 hydrogen-powered vessels, gigawatt-scale hydrogen production equipment, and 10,000 hydrogen vehicles."

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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