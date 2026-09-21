350kW Large Power Stack + Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Electricity Integrated Solution: TOMORROW Hydrogen Energy Debuts at World Manufacturing Convention

On September 20, the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention was grandly convened in Hefei. M-Tech Hydrogen held a "Boundless Wind and Solar" themed launch event, unveiling its "wind-solar-hydrogen-electricity integrated" equipment system solution and completing signings for multi-scenario cooperation projects covering hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, hydrogen metallurgy, hydrogen-powered vessels, and other diverse application scenarios.

"Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Electricity Integration" Solution: Building a Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Ecosystem Park

The solution is based on wind and solar green electricity surrounding modern new-type industrial parks, paired with M-Tech Hydrogen's50-200 Nm³ PEM water electrolysis hydrogen production system and 1000-2000 Nm³ ALK water electrolysis hydrogen production system, supported by hydrogen forklifts, logistics, sanitation, metallurgy, and co-firing consumption scenarios, achieving a closed-loop green hydrogen cycle of off-grid hydrogen production, storage, and utilization to build a zero-carbon hydrogen ecosystem park.

The solution can also be perfectly applied to combined heat and power supply in remote areas, green mining zone power supply for remote mines, off-grid power supply for island (marine) engineering, zero-carbon data centers, and other scenarios, providing customized hydrogen energy solutions for different applications.

350kW Large-Power Stack Debuts with Volumetric Power Exceeding 6.5kW/L

M-Tech Hydrogen's independently developed new product—the MTSTK-350 large-power liquid-cooled hydrogen fuel cell stack—made its debut. The stackhas a single-stack peak power exceeding 350kW, adopts ultra-thin titanium bipolar plates,achieves a volumetric power exceeding 6.5kW/L, has a contact resistance below 3mΩ·cm², a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, and a peak efficiency of 64%, reaching advanced levels in China and overseas.

The stack is adaptable to 49-mt-class hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, construction machinery, vessels, distributed power generation in parks, backup power supplies for mining areas, and other large-power application scenarios, providing a reliable clean power core for the commercial deployment of hydrogen energy in heavy-duty fields.

Multi-Scenario Centralized Signings: Covering Heavy-Duty Trucks, Metallurgy, and Vessels

At the launch event, M-Tech Hydrogen signed a customized cooperation agreement with Anhui Chengli for multi-scenario hydrogen special-purpose vehicles and completed centralized signings for multiple projects:

200 units of "Xinjiang Coal Outbound Transport" hydrogen heavy-duty trucks

60 units of "Chengdu-Chongqing Hydrogen Corridor" hydrogen heavy-duty trucks

200 units of "Chengdu-Chongqing-Xinjiang City Cluster Hydrogen Vehicle Strategic Cooperation" project

project Western "wind-solar-hydrogen-electricity integration" project

Tongling hydrogen metallurgy project

China's first hydrogen-powered unmanned vessel project

The cooperation covers diverse scenarios such as "comprehensive hydrogen applications," "hydrogen industry," "hydrogen heavy-duty trucks," and "hydrogen-powered vessels," and includes participation in establishing an ocean-going green smart shipping innovation center, marking M-Tech Hydrogen's full upgrade from equipment output to customized solution output and from single-point cooperation to ecosystem-based deployment.

From green electricity hydrogen production to diversified hydrogen utilization, from on-road heavy-duty trucks to waterborne shipping, during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, M-Tech Hydrogen will continue to improve its closed-loop ecosystem layout of "hydrogen production, storage, and utilization; water, land, and air scenarios," working with strategic allies to achieve the common goal of "100 hydrogen-powered vessels, gigawatt-scale hydrogen production equipment, and 10,000 hydrogen vehicles."