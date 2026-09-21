Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Hunan introduces a multi-user green electricity direct connection policy, prioritizing support for emerging industries such as green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol to use green electricity nearby

Recently, the Hunan Provincial Development and Reform Commission issued the Notice on Matters Concerning Promoting the Development of Multi-User Green Electricity Direct Connection, launching multi-user green electricity direct connection for key energy-consuming carbon-emitting enterprises, export-oriented enterprises with carbon reduction needs, industrial parks, and zero-carbon parks. Priority support will be given to computing power facilities, green hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other emerging industries for green electricity direct connection. The notice specifies the implementation of the "source determined by load" principle and sets mandatory consumption targets, achieving hourly green electricity traceability and connecting with the national green electricity certificate issuance and trading system, helping market entities obtain green electricity nearby and reduce carbon emissions from electricity use.

Scope of application: Priority support for green hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other emerging industries

Multi-user green electricity direct connection refers to a model in which new energy generation such as wind power, solar power, and biomass power is not directly connected to the public power grid, but supplies green electricity to multiple users through dedicated lines and substation facilities, enabling clear traceability and allocation of supplied electricity. Among these, "multiple users" refers to multiple different legal entities, excluding residential and agricultural users.

Direct connection is divided into two types: grid-connected and off-grid. Grid-connected projects are connected to the public power grid as a whole, forming a clear physical interface and responsibility interface with the public power grid, with power sources connected internally within the project; off-grid projects have no electrical connection with the public power grid.

Regarding applicable loads, new loads may be paired with newly built new energy power sources to form multi-user green electricity direct connection projects; among existing loads, single-user green electricity direct connection projects may absorb other new loads while expanding new energy power sources to form multi-user green electricity direct connection projects; users with green electricity consumption needs (including enterprises with green electricity consumption ratio requirements, key energy-consuming and carbon-emitting enterprises, export-oriented enterprises with carbon reduction needs and their upstream and downstream enterprises, etc.) may explore multi-user green electricity direct connection using surrounding new energy resources; all or part of the loads of industrial parks, zero-carbon parks, and incremental distribution networks may be connected to new energy nearby to form multi-user green electricity direct connection projects.Priority support will be given to computing power facilities, green hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other emerging and future industries for green electricity direct connection.

Regarding applicable power sources, newly added wind power, centralized PV, biomass power, and other new energy sources may serve as direct connection power sources. Among these, wind power and centralized PV should be included in the annual development and construction plan formulated by the provincial energy authority, and biomass power should be included in the renewable energy development plan; existing energy transmission lines that are owned by power source enterprises may serve as direct connection power sources. New and existing distributed PV may participate in multi-user green electricity direct connection through centralized collection. Power sources from different power supply business areas are allowed to carry out green electricity direct connection projects.

Source-load matching: Self-generated and self-consumed electricity shall account for no less than 60% of total available generation

Projects shall scientifically determine the type and installed capacity of new energy power sources according to the "source determined by load" principle.The annual self-generated and self-consumed electricity of a project shall account for no less than 60% of total available generation, and no less than 30% of total electricity consumption, with the latter threshold rising to no less than 35% before 2030.

Regarding investment models, projects shall designate an independent entity as the project lead unit; the project lead unit shall have legal person status and shall in principle be jointly established by the power source party and the load party, or may be established solely by either the power source party or the load party. For park-model projects, the project lead unit may be established by the park management committee or a third-party institution (excluding public power grid enterprises engaged in transmission business). Project connection lines, substation facilities, energy storage, and operation platforms shall in principle be invested in and constructed by the project lead unit.

Regarding connection management, the connection voltage level of grid-connected projects shall not exceed 220 kV. If connection at 220 kV is truly necessary, the provincial energy authority, together with the Hunan Office of the National Energy Administration, shall jointly organize a special assessment of power system safety risks.

Nearby consumption: Annual on-grid electricity shall not exceed 20% of total available generation

Projects shall enhance nearby consumption capacity through reasonable allocation of energy storage, improvement of centralized control management capabilities, tapping load flexibility and adjustment potential, and implementing multi-energy complementarity.The annual on-grid electricity of grid-connected projects shall in principle not exceed 20% of total available generation, and no reverse power transmission to the public grid shall occur during periods of new energy consumption difficulty specified by the provincial energy authority. Curtailed new energy electricity from projects shall not be included in new energy utilization rate statistics.

Regarding trading and pricing mechanisms, grid-connected projects shall register in the market as new-type business entities in accordance with the Basic Rules for Power Market Registration. At the current stage, projects may participate in the power spot market in a "quantity without price" manner, gradually transitioning to "quantity with price" participation when conditions mature. Project new energy generation shall not be included in the new energy sustainable development price settlement mechanism.

Regarding the green electricity traceability mechanism, grid-connected projects shall determine self-generated and self-consumed electricity as a whole based on actual internal new energy generation (including project new energy electricity released from energy storage) minus on-grid electricity, forming the overall green electricity traceability result for the project. Internal users of the project may determine their self-generated and self-consumed electricity based on their electricity consumption proportion in each time period, achieving hourly new energy electricity consumption matching.

Project application: Enterprise application, municipal preliminary review, provincial evaluation

Green electricity direct connection projects shall be organized through enterprise application, municipal preliminary review, and provincial evaluation. Projects shall be constructed in an integrated manner according to implementation plans approved by the provincial energy authority. New loads shall in principle commence construction within 1 year and be put into operation within 2 years, and the scale and commissioning schedule of power sources shall match the loads.

Any behavior of using the name of green electricity direct connection to improperly obtain new energy resources shall be resolutely prohibited. Green electricity direct connection projects shall in principle not be allowed to exit within 3 years of operation. After 3 years of operation, if significant load changes render the project unable to sustain operations, the project lead unit shall submit a written exit application to the provincial energy authority. If relevant indicators fail to meet policy requirements for 3 consecutive years after the project reaches full production, the provincial energy authority shall, after review and evaluation, notify the project lead unit in writing of mandatory exit.