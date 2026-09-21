[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Xinxiang Issues Action Plan for Strategic Emerging Industries, with Forward-Looking Plans for Hydrogen Energy and New-Type Energy Storage

Recently, the General Office of the Xinxiang Municipal People’s Government issued the Action Plan for Xinxiang to Foster and Strengthen Strategic Emerging Industries and Make Forward-Looking Arrangements for Future Industries (Xinzhengban [2026] No. 22), making systematic arrangements for the city’s efforts to foster and strengthen strategic emerging industries and to make forward-looking arrangements for future industries. The document clearly identifies hydrogen energy and new-type energy storage as key directions for future leading industries, accelerates breakthroughs in key technologies such as hydrogen energy equipment and hydrogen fuel cell stacks, and builds an industrial collaborative development system of “hydrogen production — hydrogen storage — hydrogen refuelling — hydrogen consumption”.

Development targets: by 2027, the added value of strategic emerging industries is to grow by more than 11% on average annually

The action plan states that, in order to implement the Action Plan of Henan Province to Foster and Strengthen Strategic Emerging Industries and Make Forward-Looking Arrangements for Future Industries, and to promote Xinxiang’s efforts to foster and strengthen strategic emerging industries and make forward-looking arrangements for future industries, this action plan is formulated.

By 2027, the city will strive to achieve average annual growth of more than 11% in the added value of strategic emerging industries, with their share of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size exceeding 23%; the future industry system will be accelerated, forming a development pattern in which future industries and strategic emerging industries progress in a tiered and successive manner. About 15 provincial-level or above innovation platforms will be established; 15 cutting-edge leading technologies and key core technologies will be achieved; enterprises with leading capability in the industrial ecosystem will be cultivated; 8 typical application scenarios will be created; and efforts will be made to establish at least 1 provincial-level or above strategic emerging industry cluster, advanced manufacturing cluster, and small and medium-sized enterprise distinctive industry cluster.

Hydrogen Energy and New-Type Energy Storage: Build a “Production — Storage — Refuelling — Use” Industrial Collaboration System

In terms of strengthening forward-looking arrangements for future leading industries and accelerating breakthroughs, the action plan targets future industries such as artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, and hydrogen energy and new-type energy storage, strengthens R&D of cutting-edge technologies and the transformation of innovation achievements, creates leading and landmark innovative products, accelerates application demonstrations of new technologies, new products, and new scenarios, and cultivates space for industrial development potential.

Among them, key tasks for hydrogen energy and new-type energy storage include:Accelerating breakthroughs in key technologies such as hydrogen energy equipment, hydrogen fuel cell stacks, key materials and parts, and power system integration; building an industrial collaborative development system of “hydrogen production — hydrogen storage — hydrogen refuelling — hydrogen consumption”; and strengthening the application of hydrogen fuel cells. Focusing on multiple technology routes such as electrochemical, electromagnetic, and hydrogen energy storage, a diversified, complementary, safe, and efficient energy storage system will be built, and the expansion of demonstration application scenarios for new-type energy storage will be accelerated.

Expansion and Quality Improvement of Emerging Industries: Deploy Solid-State Batteries and Sodium-Ion Batteries in the New Energy Sector

In terms of accelerating the expansion, quality improvement, and clustered development of emerging distinctive industries, the action plan focuses on emerging industries such as biomedicine, new materials, new energy, and next-generation information technology. In the new energy sector, it proposes improving the technical level and performance stability of advantageous products such as ternary battery materials and manganese-based lithium batteries; accelerating the advancement of product R&D and industrialisation applications in areas such as solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries and other new-system batteries, as well as ultra-high-nickel and lithium-rich manganese-based battery materials; promoting quality upgrading of the full life cycle industry chain of “materials — battery cells — accessories — modules — recycling”; and actively cultivating innovative enterprises in areas such as power batteries, consumer batteries, and battery recycling.

Key Tasks and Safeguard Measures

The action plan sets out key tasks in areas such as developing industry chain clusters, building advanced carriers, cultivating high-quality enterprises, enhancing innovation capability, and deepening digital and intelligent empowerment. In developing industry chain clusters, it will promote high-quality development of key industry chains; improve working mechanisms such as municipal leaders taking responsibility for assigned tasks and dedicated task forces for industry chain work; refine industry chain mapping; strengthen the leading role of chain-leading enterprises; highlight investment attraction and talent recruitment through industry chains; accelerate vertical integration and horizontal agglomeration of industry chains; strengthen the industry chain, deepen the innovation chain, enhance the supply chain, secure the factor chain, and improve the institutional chain.

In terms of safeguard measures, the action plan clearly calls for strengthening organisational implementation, reinforcing factor support, and expanding scenario applications. The Municipal National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, and the Bureau of Science and Technology, together with relevant departments, will coordinate and advance the organisation and implementation of the action plan, increase fiscal funding support, support universities in Xinxiang in establishing future technology colleges and excellent engineer colleges, encourage venture capital to connect with major projects, and attract various types of industrial capital and financial capital to participate actively.