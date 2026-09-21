Northam Platinum Holdings said on 16 September that it had sent invitations to parties its board and management identified as credible potential participants in its competitive process for possible strategic transactions. The company announced the process on 25 August.

Northam said it had received no offer as defined under South Africa’s Companies Act and was not negotiating an affected transaction with any party. Its cautionary announcement remains in place. The invitations advance a process involving a major PGM producer, but establish neither an agreed transaction nor a change in production.