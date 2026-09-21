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[SMM Steel] Drop Price for Indonesia's HRC to Match Buyer's Price

Published: Sep 21, 2026 15:30 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Indonesia] Now, the Price of HRC is considered around 520-523 USD/ton FOB. This is due to the mill trying to match the gap between the buyer & user. As the price is considered already high but the demand is there as they are trying to fulfill the needs for the end of the year. But in the news, the demand is considered back again as the delivery is already in January 2027. The one that should be looked at is the situation at next week that in China is considered off season as they will have holiday for a week. So, if the indonesia's price is following the China's price, this one will be important for the next week at least.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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