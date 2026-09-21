Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices

【Fuxiang Expects Q1-Q3 Net Profit of RMB 350-430 Million as Electrolyte Additives See Higher Sales and Prices】Fuxiang expects net profit attributable to shareholders for the first three quarters of 2026 to reach RMB 350-430 million, turning profitable year on year. The company said the earnings growth was mainly driven by higher sales volumes and prices of electrolyte additives for new energy lithium batteries. Its pharmaceutical manufacturing business also remained stable, while the commercialization of its microbial protein business accelerated.