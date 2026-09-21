Procurement Tender for Cross-linked Cables and Other Items for Medium Block Stone Belt Conveyor Modification

1. Procurement Conditions This procurement project for cross-linked cables and other items for the medium-sized stone belt conveyor renovation (AGLYCGHGXHD260920319804) has Lingyuan Steel Co., Ltd. as the purchaser. The procurement project funds come from self-raised sources. The project has met the procurement conditions and is now open for public inquiry-based procurement.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Cross-linked cables and other items for the medium-sized stone belt conveyor renovation project

2.2 If procurement fails, switch to another procurement method: switch to negotiation-based procurement

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment "Material List Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to have the following qualification requirements:

(1) Production-type industrial product production license

(2) Production-type quality management system certification

(3) Production-type business license

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 10.0 million yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to have the following performance requirements:

Provide one supply performance record for cross-linked cables after January 1, 2024, and the performance includes or exceeds the 185 square specification model. (Supporting materials: contract and corresponding invoice). Note: To facilitate verification of performance authenticity and ensure fairness and impartiality in procurement, information such as the performance subject, time, amount, and invoice number must not be obscured. Once obscured, the performance will be deemed invalid. In addition, providing a full-amount red-letter invoice will be deemed invalid performance.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to have the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Capability requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Other requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

3.6 For projects that must be tendered in accordance with the law, bids from dishonest persons subject to enforcement are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding may log in to the Ansteel Intelligent Tendering and Bidding Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn to download the electronic procurement documents from 15:00 on September 20, 2026 to 08:00 on September 28, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter).

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