Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project for cables and other materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project (AGDQGSHGXHD260918319677) is tendered by Ansteel Electric Co., Ltd. The procurement project funds come from self-raised sources. The project has met the conditions for procurement and is now open for public inquiry-based procurement.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Cables and other materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project

2.2 If procurement fails, switch to other procurement methods: switch to direct procurement, switch to negotiated procurement

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment "Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

See attachments (if required)

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 100 million yuan (100,000,000 yuan) or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

One record of sales performance for similar products, including the contract and corresponding invoices.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See attachments (if required)

Capability requirements: See attachments (if required)

Other requirements: 1. Provide a business license, with registration no less than 1 year prior to the bid opening date; 2. Provide a National Industrial Products Production License.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered in accordance with the law, bids from dishonest judgment debtors are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding may log in to the Ansteel Smart Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn to download the electronic procurement documents from 17:00 on September 20, 2026 to 08:00 on September 30, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter).

Click to view tender details: