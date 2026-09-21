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Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 13:57 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 21:

Views in the secondary refined lead market were clearly divided today. On the smelting side, due to limited spot order supply, some proposed raising the online price by 50-75 yuan/mt; a few enterprises, facing tight spot order supply, quoted secondary refined lead at parity against the SMM #1 lead average price ex-works; the mainstream suggestion was to sell at a discount of 75 yuan/mt. Some downstream buyers reported that pre-holiday procurement was largely completed, and with current lead prices on the high side, they were holding off on inquiries and purchases for now; a few downstream buyers indicated a psychological price level of 16,075 yuan/mt for procurement. Pre-holiday stockpiling is gradually winding down, and spot order trading volume has declined. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,200 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment stood at 2.98, while secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 2.17 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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