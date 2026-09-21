logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

September 21 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 13:48

SMM, September 21:

Mainstream quotations for domestic waste lead-acid batteries held steady today, with some smelters raising prices by 50-100 yuan/mt, while recyclers' buying quotations remained unchanged for the time being. According to an SMM survey, after lead prices rebounded and rose, suppliers of scrap batteries showed stronger hold-back sentiment and reduced willingness to sell. Eighty percent of recyclers reported that from the weekend to today, upstream store suppliers showed low enthusiasm for both inquiries and shipments, generally holding back from selling in anticipation of higher prices and waiting for the next round of price adjustments from smelters. Wait-and-see sentiment in the market has intensified, with available spot cargo of scrap batteries currently tight and actual transactions sluggish. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to stabilize firm alongside lead prices, with some smelters possibly following up with slight increases. However, given that some smelters had already restocked raw materials substantially in the earlier period, the scope and pace of follow-up increases remain to be seen. Key factors to watch include the sustainability of the lead price rebound, smelters' purchasing price adjustment moves, the release of supply from recyclers holding back from selling, and downstream battery makers' follow-through on raw material procurement.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]
46 mins ago
Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]
Read More
Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]
Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]
46 mins ago
Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
3 hours ago
Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Read More
Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
3 hours ago
Rate Hike Negative Factors Exhausted, Lead Prices Return to Spot Fundamentals [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Minutes]
5 hours ago
Rate Hike Negative Factors Exhausted, Lead Prices Return to Spot Fundamentals [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Minutes]
Read More
Rate Hike Negative Factors Exhausted, Lead Prices Return to Spot Fundamentals [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Minutes]
Rate Hike Negative Factors Exhausted, Lead Prices Return to Spot Fundamentals [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Minutes]
5 hours ago
Related News
news
Secondary Lead: High Lead Prices & Pre-holiday Stockpiling Gradually Winding Down, Spot Order Trading Volume Declines [SMM Lead Daily Review]
Sep 21, 2026 13:57
news
Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Sep 21, 2026 11:13
news
Rate Hike Negative Factors Exhausted, Lead Prices Return to Spot Fundamentals [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Minutes]
Sep 21, 2026 08:44
news
LME lead hits a near one-month high, SHFE lead 2611 contract takes over as the most-traded contract [SMM Lead Morning News]
Sep 21, 2026 08:44
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here