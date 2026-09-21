Aluminum alloy futures retreat after rapid rise, spot quotes remain stable [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Futures: The most-traded cast aluminum alloy AD2611 contract opened at 23,765 yuan/mt today, touched a high of 23,795 yuan/mt in early trading before moving sideways at elevated levels, then weakened step by step from 09:50, dropped on expanding volume at 11:00, and closed the morning session at 23,670 yuan/mt, the intraday low, down 60 yuan, or 0.25%, from yesterday's settlement price.

Spot: ADC12 market prices were broadly steady today. The SMM ADC12 price held flat from the previous trading day at 24,500 yuan/mt. Neither costs nor demand showed notable changes, and the market was dominated by a wait-and-see sentiment. Cost side, aluminum scrap raw material prices saw limited fluctuations overall today. However, as invoice policy enforcement tightened in multiple regions, compliance requirements for enterprise procurement increased, making invoice-backed aluminum scrap supply relatively tight. Some enterprises' comprehensive raw material procurement costs remained elevated, leaving limited near-term downside. Demand side, market purchases remained primarily need-based, with peak-season demand releasing only modestly. Short-term prices are expected to consolidate on a strong note. Future price trends will hinge on invoice policy implementation progress, changes in aluminum scrap supply, and downstream stockpiling ahead of the upcoming dual holidays.

Imports: Imported ADC12 offers held at $3,100–3,200/mt. As the yuan strengthened, import-converted costs continued to decline, and immediate profit and loss has narrowed to near the break-even line. Attention will focus on whether imported cargoes can provide effective replenishment.