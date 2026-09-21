logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender

Published: Sep 21, 2026 13:46

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project, Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Device Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable (AGDQGSHGXHD260918319662), has Ansteel Electric Co., Ltd. as the purchaser. The procurement project funds come from self-raised sources. This project has met the procurement conditions and is now open for public inquiry-based comparison.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Device Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable

2.2 If procurement fails, switch to another procurement method: switch to direct procurement, switch to negotiated procurement

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, see the attachment "Material List Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

See attachments (if any)

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 100.00 million yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

One record of sales performance for similar products, with contract and corresponding invoices.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See attachments (if any)

Capability requirements: See attachments (if any)

Other requirements: 1. Provide a business license, with registration time of no less than 1 year from the bid opening date; 2. Provide a national industrial products production license.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered according to law, bidders subject to enforcement for dishonesty are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding, please log in to the Ansteel Smart Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn from 17:00 on September 20, 2026 to 08:00 on September 30, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic procurement documents.

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Yonggang 9-3 Ten-Day Pricing]
6 mins ago
[Yonggang 9-3 Ten-Day Pricing]
Read More
[Yonggang 9-3 Ten-Day Pricing]
[Yonggang 9-3 Ten-Day Pricing]
Yonggang's construction steel price adjustment for 2026 9-3 period: rebar and wire rod both remained flat; current rebar at 3,450 yuan/mt, plain wire at 3,700 yuan/mt, and coiled rebar at 3,700 yuan/mt; rebates for 9-2 period are 100 yuan/mt for rebar and 150 yuan/mt for wire rod; this period's electronic bank acceptance monthly discount rates are 0.47‰ for tier 1 and tier 2 banks, 0.57‰ for provincial city commercial banks, and 0.77‰ for tier 3 and tier 4 banks. [SMM Steel]
6 mins ago
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
42 mins ago
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Read More
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
42 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
51 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
Read More
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
[Turkey] Turkish flat steel producers raised their offers across the board this week. Catalyzed by expectations of further price hikes from mills, buyers have significantly accelerated their pace of locking in orders. On the export front, Turkish hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices increased by 15 USD/tonne to 615 USD/tonne FOB, with several batches totaling 25,000 tonnes successfully sold to Southern European buyers, and an additional 30,000 tonnes still under negotiation. Domestically, local HRC ex-works prices jumped by 20 USD/tonne to 620 USD/tonne EXW. Although overall end-user demand remains subdued and the current rally is primarily driven by supply-side tightening and raw material cost support, market expectations of continued mill price pushes have effectively stimulated downstream procurement sentiment. On the import side, HRC CFR prices edged down by 3 USD/tonne to 547 USD/tonne CFR, with some Chinese cargoes transacting below the 550 USD/tonne CFR mark. Despite a large influx of low-priced materials flowing into Turkey, potential shipping delay risks continue to deter some seaborne buyers from placing orders.
51 mins ago
Related News
news
[Yonggang 9-3 Ten-Day Pricing]
Sep 21, 2026 14:36
news
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Sep 21, 2026 14:00
news
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
Sep 21, 2026 13:51
news
[EU Draft Rules Could Restrict Ferrous Scrap Exports to India from May 2027]
Sep 21, 2026 13:32