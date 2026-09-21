Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project, Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Device Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable (AGDQGSHGXHD260918319662), has Ansteel Electric Co., Ltd. as the purchaser. The procurement project funds come from self-raised sources. This project has met the procurement conditions and is now open for public inquiry-based comparison.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Device Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable

2.2 If procurement fails, switch to another procurement method: switch to direct procurement, switch to negotiated procurement

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, see the attachment "Material List Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

See attachments (if any)

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 100.00 million yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

One record of sales performance for similar products, with contract and corresponding invoices.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See attachments (if any)

Capability requirements: See attachments (if any)

Other requirements: 1. Provide a business license, with registration time of no less than 1 year from the bid opening date; 2. Provide a national industrial products production license.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered according to law, bidders subject to enforcement for dishonesty are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding, please log in to the Ansteel Smart Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn from 17:00 on September 20, 2026 to 08:00 on September 30, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic procurement documents.

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