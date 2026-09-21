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China Home Appliance Production and Exports in August 2026

Published: Sep 21, 2026 13:34

In August, China's air conditioner production was 14.952 million units, down 9.2% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 187.215 million units, down 2.2% YoY.

In August, China's refrigerator production was 10.067 million units, up 8.5% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 77.521 million units, up 11.6% YoY.

In August, China's washing machine production was 10.536 million units, up 6.2% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 79.797 million units, up 4.0% YoY.

In August, China's color TV production was 14.706 million units, down 17.1% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 110.421 million units, down 7.1% YoY.

In August, China exported 3.69 million air conditioners, up 27.5% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 46.65 million units, down 2.4% YoY.

In August, China exported 7.41 million refrigerators, up 2.9% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 61.3 million units, up 11.8% YoY.

In August, China exported 3.07 million washing machines, down 6.5% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 24.63 million units, up 6.9% YoY.

In August, China exported 9.25 million LCD TVs, down 13.8% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 66.98 million units, down 2.9% YoY.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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