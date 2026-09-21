China Home Appliance Production and Exports in August 2026

In August, China's air conditioner production was 14.952 million units, down 9.2% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 187.215 million units, down 2.2% YoY.

In August, China's refrigerator production was 10.067 million units, up 8.5% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 77.521 million units, up 11.6% YoY.

In August, China's washing machine production was 10.536 million units, up 6.2% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 79.797 million units, up 4.0% YoY.

In August, China's color TV production was 14.706 million units, down 17.1% YoY; cumulative production from January to August was 110.421 million units, down 7.1% YoY.

In August, China exported 3.69 million air conditioners, up 27.5% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 46.65 million units, down 2.4% YoY.

In August, China exported 7.41 million refrigerators, up 2.9% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 61.3 million units, up 11.8% YoY.

In August, China exported 3.07 million washing machines, down 6.5% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 24.63 million units, up 6.9% YoY.

In August, China exported 9.25 million LCD TVs, down 13.8% YoY; cumulative exports from January to August were 66.98 million units, down 2.9% YoY.