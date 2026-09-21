Domestic demand recovery remains slow, combined with the rainy season not yet over, imports of unlisted rare earth oxides pulled back slightly MoM in August [SMM Analysis]

SMM, September 21: According to the latest data released by the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's imports of unlisted rare earth oxides stood at 4,070 mt, down 11% MoM from 4,591 mt in July, but up 21% YoY from 3,374 mt in the same period last year. On a cumulative basis, imports of unlisted rare earth oxides totaled 41,445 mt in January-August 2026, up 16% from the same period in 2025. Since the start of 2026, monthly imports of this product have fluctuated overall, with relatively high volumes recorded in March, April, and June. Imports rose further to 4,591 mt in July before pulling back slightly to 4,070 mt in August, though still significantly higher than the 3,374 mt seen in the same period last year.

Imports of unlisted rare earth oxides pulled back MoM in August but maintained YoY growth, with cumulative January-August volume up 16% YoY, reflecting resilient demand from domestic rare earth smelting and separation enterprises for upstream raw materials. The limited MoM decline in August imports was mainly due to the still-slow pace of recovery in domestic demand, compounded by the ongoing rainy season in Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, as demand for rare earth permanent magnet materials continues to be released in sectors such as NEVs, wind power, and consumer electronics, demand from China's rare earth industry chain for upstream rare earth oxides and rare earth ore raw materials is expected to remain supported. Meanwhile, as the rainy season in Southeast Asia gradually comes to an end, imports of unlisted rare earth oxides are expected to continue fluctuating at elevated levels from September onward. Overall, the rare earth supply landscape outside China, adjustments to domestic rare earth mining quotas, and changes in the international trade environment remain key variables affecting the pace of raw material imports.