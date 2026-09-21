The European Commission has proposed excluding India from the initial list of non-OECD countries authorised to receive certain non-hazardous waste shipments from the EU, potentially restricting ferrous and non-ferrous scrap exports to India from May 21, 2027.

Under the revised Waste Shipment Regulation, such exports to non-OECD countries will be prohibited unless the destination is specifically authorised by the European Commission. India had sought continued access to EU metal scrap, but has not been approved for these waste streams in the current draft. The proposal is not yet final.

The development is relevant for India, which remains heavily dependent on imported scrap. According to the Ministry of Steel, India imported about 8 million tonnes of ferrous scrap in FY2025-26. EU suppliers are an established part of this import mix; Eurostat-based data show India received about 482,000 tonnes of EU ferrous scrap in January-June 2025 alone.

If adopted unchanged, the rules could reduce EU-origin scrap availability for Indian mills and shift more buying towards alternative origins such as the US and UK. The UK would not be affected because it is outside the EU.

The restriction could become increasingly significant as India expands scrap-based steelmaking and seeks higher scrap usage to lower the carbon intensity of steel production.